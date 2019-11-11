Maruti October 2019 Model Wise Sales Numbers – Swift, Alto, Eeco To XL6

With the exception of the Celerio and Vitara Brezza, all Maruti Suzuki Cars posted a healthy sales growth on MoM basis in October 2019

Thanks to the Diwali season, most carmakers have finally started seeing signs of improvement in their sales performance. In October 2019, most Maruti Suzuki cars posted a healthy sales growth on MoM basis, with the Ertiga clocking an improvement of a massive 418.8 per cent on the YoY basis. Even other models, except for the Celerio and Vitara Brezza, showed decent increase in demand last month.

Maruti Alto 800 and K10 Oct 2019 Sales:

The Maruti Alto twins clocked a monthly sale of 17,903 units last month, while it could manage pushing only 15,079 units in September 2019. This marked a MoM sales growth of 18.7 per cent, while YoY sales showed a decline of 19.3 per cent.

Maruti Baleno Oct 2019 Sales:

Maruti Baleno, the hot-selling B2-segment hatchback, sold 16,237 copies, thereby clocking a sales growth of 42.2 per cent, while YoY sales showed a decline of 13 per cent. In September 2019, the Baleno had sold 11,420 units.

Maruti Celerio Oct 2019 Sales:

The Celerio marked a monthly sale of 3,669 units to post a MoM sales decline of 11.4 per cent and 60.4 per cent on YoY basis.

Maruti Ciaz Oct 2019 Sales:

The hot-selling C2-segment sedan sold 2,371 units last month, up from 1,715 units sold in September 2019. This corresponds to a 38.3 per cent improvement in sales on MoM basis, while YoY sales growth remained negative at -39.1 per cent.

Model October 2019 Sales September 2019 Sales Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,569 15,662 Maruti Suzuki Swift 19,401 12,934 Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,903 15,079 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,237 11,420 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 14,359 11,757 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 10,634 5,006 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,227 10,362 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,011 9,949 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7,197 6,284 Maruti Suzuki XL6 4,328 3,840 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 3,669 4,140 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2,371 1,715 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1,859 6,284 Maruti Suzuki S-cross 1,356 1,040

DataSource : AutoPunditz

Maruti Dzire Oct 2019 Sales:

The entry-level sedan from Maruti Suzuki and the country’s one of the highest-selling cars sold a whopping 19,569 copies in October 2019. This led to a 24.9 per cent improvement from 15,662 units sold in September 2019. It even marked an YoY sales growth of 12.4 per cent.

Maruti Eeco Oct 2019 Sales:

The only people’s mover in the carmaker’s portfolio sold 10,011 units in October 2019, up by a marginal 0.6 per cent from 9,949 units sold in September 2019. YoY sales growth, however, posted a massive increment of 49.1 per cent.

Maruti Ertiga Oct 2019 Sales:

The top-selling MPV marked a whopping 418.9 per cent YoY growth with a sale of 7,197 units in October 2019. MoM increase, however, was 14.5 per cent when compared to 6,284 units sold in September 2019.

Maruti Ignis Oct 2019 Sales:

The B1-segment cross-hatch from Maruti Suzuki sold 1,859 units last month, which corresponds to an impressive 46.8 per cent growth from 1,266 units sold in September 2019. However, YoY data shows a de-growth of 17.5 per cent.

Maruti S-Cross Oct 2019 Sales:

With a total sale of 1,356 units in October 2019, the S-Cross registered a 30.4 per cent growth on MoM basis from 1,040 units sold in September 2019. It also corresponded to an YoY de-growth of a pretty massive 59.1 per cent.

Maruti S-Presso Oct 2019 Sales:

The latest affordable car in the company’s lineup sold 10,634 units in October 2019. This has led to a MoM sales growth of 112.4 per cent from 5,006 units sold in September 2019, the car’s first month of market presence.

Maruti Swift Oct 2019 Sales:

The top-selling B1-segment offering from the nation’s most popular carmaker registered a monthly sale of 19,401 units in October 2019, which has led to a MoM sales growth of 50.0 per cent and an YoY increment of 12.7 percent. The funky hatchback had sold 12,944 units in September 2019.

Maruti Wagon R Oct 2019 Sales:

The high-selling tallboy sold 14,359 units on October 2019, a 22.1 per cent improvement from 11,757 units sold in September 2019. It also marked a 34.8 per cent growth in sale on YoY basis.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Oct 2019 Sales:

The top-selling sub-4-metre SUV sold 10,227 units in October 2019, a 1.3 per cent dip from 10,362 units sold in September 2019. YoY sales data shows a pretty huge 35.4 per cent drop in the popularity of this compact SUV.

Maruti XL6 Oct 2019 Sales:

The Ertiga-based cross-MPV has been selling pretty well ever since its introduction in August 2019. Last month, it sold 4,328 units, which has led to a MoM sales increment of 12.7 per cent from 3,840 units sold in September 2019.