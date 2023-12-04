Maruti Nexa Year-End Discounts [Dec 2023] – Up To Rs. 2.21 Lakh

Unlock massive savings on Maruti Nexa cars! Year-end discounts up to a whopping Rs. 2.21 Lakh available this December

As we approach the end of 2023, Maruti Nexa, the premium retail network of Maruti Suzuki, has rolled out enticing year-end discounts across its diverse range of models. The December 2023 offerings bring significant savings for potential car buyers, with cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and scrappage bonuses available on various models.

The Maruti Ignis, a compact and trendy offering, stands out with cash discounts of Rs. 40,000 for the manual variants and Rs. 35,000 for the AMT variants. Additionally, customers can enjoy an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Ignis Limited Edition presents compelling deals with cash discounts ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,500, while the exchange bonuses and corporate discounts are the same.

For those eyeing the Maruti Baleno, whether in the CNG or petrol variant, substantial benefits await. The Baleno CNG comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, while the petrol variant offers a cash discount of Rs. 30,000. Both variants provide exchange bonuses and corporate discounts, sweetening the deal for prospective buyers.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 40,000 (MT)/Rs. 35,000 (AMT) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis Limited Edition Rs. 20,500 (Delta)/Rs. 10,000 (Sigma) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno (CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Baleno (Petrol) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Jimny Rs. 1.16 lakh (Alpha)/Rs. 2.16 lakh (Zeta) 0 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition Rs. 1 lakh (Alpha)/Rs. 2 lakh (Zeta) 0 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Fronx (CNG) No offers Maruti Fronx (Other variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + 0 Maruti Grand Vitara (CNG) No offers Maruti Grand Vitara (Other variants) Up to Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Scrappage bonus available worth up to Rs. 30,000 on certain models

The Maruti Ciaz, a popular sedan, comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, along with exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The rugged and capable Maruti Jimny (including the Thunder Edition) gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 2.16 lakh (depending on the variant), and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Moving to the Maruti Fronx, cash discounts of Rs. 15,000 are available for the petrol and turbo-petrol variants, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The Grand Vitara, another SUV in the Nexa lineup, offers discounts up to Rs. 15,000 on select variants, along with a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. There are no offers on the CNG variants of both Fronx and Grand Vitara.

Notably, a scrappage bonus worth up to Rs. 30,000 is available across various models, incentivising customers to upgrade to more eco-friendly vehicles. However, these discounts can vary from place to place, so be sure to check out your nearest Nexa showroom.