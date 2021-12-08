Maruti Nexa Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 on its NEXA range of vehicles this December

Now that 2021 is in its final month, auto manufacturers in India have announced some lucrative year-end deals and discounts on their vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has also announced some attractive discounts on its cars, and below, we’ve listed all the deals available on its NEXA range of cars. For discounts on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars, click here.

Maruti Ignis, the most affordable model in the carmaker’s NEXA lineup, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 are being offered on it as well.

On the Baleno, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available on the ‘Sigma’ trim. On the other trims (Delta, Zeta, Alpha), the same is worth Rs. 20,000 on the manual variants, and Rs. 10,000 on the CVT variants. All variants of the Baleno get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Ciaz gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this December, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available on the sedan. As for the XL6, it doesn’t have any official deals and discounts on offer at all.

On Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model – S-Cross – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available. Apart from that, buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on the SUV.

Maruti Nexa Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Baleno (MT) Rs. 15,000 (Sigma)/Rs. 20,000 (other trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (CVT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 Nil Nil Maruti S-Cross Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti Suzuki will soon be updating a few of the above-mentioned vehicles. The Baleno is set to receive a major facelift early next year, and the XL6 is expected to get minor design updates as well. Also, the S-Cross will be replaced by a brand-new midsize SUV soon, which is being developed in partnership with Toyota.