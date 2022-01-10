Maruti NEXA New-Year Discounts [Jan 2022] – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross

This January, Maruti Suzuki is offering New-Year deals and benefits worth up to Rs. 45,000 on its NEXA car lineup in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its cars in the Indian market at the start of this year, due to the rising production and transportations costs. However, to offer buyers some respite, the Indo-Japanese auto manufacturer is offering some lucrative discounts on its vehicles this January. Here, we’ve listed all the deals available on the brand’s NEXA cars.

Maruti Ignis is the most affordable model in the NEXA range, and this month, it has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 2,100 is available as well on Maruti Suzuki’s “Compact Urban SUV”.

Maruti’s premium hatchback – Baleno – has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer. Other than that, the manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on it. On Ciaz, Maruti is not offering any cash discounts at the moment. However, the sedan does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

As for XL6, there are no official deals and discounts available on it right now. Maruti S-Cross, the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s current flagship, gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Baleno is set to undergo a facelift very soon, and the new model will have sleeker styling. Spy pictures show that the headlamps and taillights will be restyled, along with the front grille and bumpers. The interior of the hatchback will be updated as well, and there would be some additional equipment on offer.

Maruti NEXA Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,100 Maruti Baleno MT Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno CVT 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti XL6 and Ertiga will be facelifted as well very soon. The manufacturer is also planning to launch the next-generation Vitara Brezza, 5-door Jimny, and a new midsize SUV (to replace S-Cross) in India. A new 7-seater SUV (Mahindra XUV700 rival) is also in the making, along with a Baleno-based compact crossover. Like many other carmakers, Maruti Suzuki will take an SUV-centric approach towards the Indian market now.