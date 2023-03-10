Maruti Nexa March 2023 Waiting Period – Vitara, Baleno, XL6, Ciaz

The individual waiting period for the Maruti Suzuki Nexa range in the month of March 2023 has been given below as it stands up to 26 weeks

Maruti Suzuki Sells a host of premium models through its Nexa chain of dealerships present across the country. The range comprises the entry-level Ignis, Baleno premium hatchback, XL6 three-row MPV, Ciaz midsize sedan and Grand Vitara midsize SUV. The heavily revised Baleno was introduced just over a year ago while the all-new Grand Vitara arrived in September 2022.

The Nexa showrooms were established with the launch of the S-Cross back in August 2015 and it was followed by the Baleno later that year. Since then the portfolio has gradually expanded and two more models will join the fray over the next three months. The Ignis currently has almost zero waiting period but the same cannot be said for other models in the Nexa fleet.

The Baleno is one of the top sellers in India and it has a waiting period of four to six weeks depending on the variants and availability. The Alpha and Alpha+ manual variants of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 have a waiting period of six to eight weeks while the Zeta CNG trim has it at twenty four to twenty six weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Models Waiting Period In March 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Almost No Waiting 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 4-6 weeks 3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 8-10 weeks 4. Maruti Suzuki XL6 24-26 weeks 5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 24-26 weeks

The Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ automatic variants have an individual waiting period of sixteen to eighteen weeks as well. The Ciaz has not been performing well in sales charts for quite a while now. The recent arrival of the facelifted Honda City and the upcoming all-new Hyundai Verna could further test the waters.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants and it has a waiting period of eight to ten weeks for all of them. The Grand Vitara has been a success story for Maruti Suzuki even since it made its debut and last month, over 9,000 units were sold. The Zeta CNG, Zeta strong hybrid and Alpha strong hybrid variants have the least waiting period of four to six weeks.

The Zeta MT and AT mild hybrid trims have it at between six and eight weeks while the customers wanting to own the Delta MT mild hybrid variant will have to wait fourteen to sixteen weeks. The Delta CNG has a waiting of eight to ten weeks and the base Sigma MT has it at twenty four to twenty six weeks.