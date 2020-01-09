Maruti Nexa Jan 2020 Discounts On 2019 Stock – XL6, Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki is offering stellar discounts across its Nexa portfolio for models manufactured in 2019 and here we have listed them

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering a range of discounts across its Nexa product portfolio in the first month of the new year on the 2019 stocks. The Nexa premium dealerships have played an integral role in the brand gaining new customers over the last few years despite the downturn in fortunes in 2019.

The BSIV version of the Baleno gets Rs. 40,000 cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount. The BSVI Baleno, on the other hand comes with cash discount of Rs. 25,000 while the exchange and corp. offers remain similar. The diesel-spec Baleno gains five-year warranty and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount in addition compared to BSVI petrol.

The Ignis, on the other hand, can be bought with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Sigma and Delta variants of the S-Cross can be had with up to Rs. 90,000 benefits and warranty for five years. The Zeta and Alpha comes with up to Rs. 80,000 benefits and five-year warranty.

Maruti Nexa Model (2019 Manufactured) Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Baleno (BS4) Rs. 40,000 Rs.15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno (BS6) Rs. 25,000 Rs.15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno Diesel Rs. 25,000 + 5 year Warranty Rs.15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 30,000 Rs.25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross (Sigma & Delta) Rs. 50,000 + 5 year Warranty Rs.30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti S-Cross (Zeta & Alpha) Rs. 40,000 + 5 year Warranty Rs.30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (Petrol) Rs. 25,000 Rs.40,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (1.5 Diesel) Rs. 40,000 + 5 year Warranty Rs.40,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (1.3 Diesel) Rs. 65,000 + 5 year Warranty Rs.40,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki XL6 NIL Rs. 15,000

The main reason for the huge offer in S-Cross is that the existing 1.3-litre diesel engine won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI standards and it will eventually be replaced by a petrol motor. The petrol-powered Ciaz C-segment sedan offers Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount.

The 1.5-litre diesel spec Ciaz is even more lucrative with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, warranty for five years, Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 – adding up to Rs. 90,000. The 1.3-litre diesel engine powered Ciaz offers Rs. 65,000 cash discount, Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corp. discount along with five-year warranty.

Only last year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the XL6 based on the Ertiga and it has been doing a decent job in the MPV sales table. It does not come under any cash discount this month but the Indo-Japanese brand does provide Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus for the 2019 manufactured model.