Maruti NEXA February 2022 Discounts – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 45,000 on its NEXA range of cars this month, i.e., in February 2022

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, had a slow start to the year, reporting a negative YoY sales growth last month. To help boost the sales numbers, the manufacturer has announced some attractive deals on its vehicles this month. Here, we have detailed all the discounts and offers available on the manufacturer’s NEXA cars.

Maruti Ignis is the most affordable model in the brand’s NEXA lineup, marketed as a ‘Compact Urban SUV’. The vehicle gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 2,100.

On Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback – Baleno – buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on the manual variants. Both the manual and CVT variants of the car have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer.

As for Maruti Ciaz, it does not have any cash discount available right now. The sedan has an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On XL6, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is not offering any official deals this month.

Maruti S-Cross, the brand’s flagship model, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. Other than that, the SUV also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 this month.

Maruti NEXA Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,100 Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a facelifted version of Baleno in India soon, likely next month. Unofficial bookings for the updated hatchback have already commenced. Other than that, the carmaker has a few more vehicles in the pipeline, for both its Arena and NEXA lineup.

These upcoming models include Ertiga facelift, next-gen Brezza, next-gen Alto, a new midsize SUV (S-Cross replacement), and a new three-row SUV. A five-door version of Suzuki Jimny is also in the making, set to launch in the Indian market soon.