Maruti Nexa Diwali Discounts (Nov 2021) – Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, S-Cross

On Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa range of vehicles, benefits and discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 45,000 are available this Diwali season

Diwali festivities in India may have ended, but the Diwali sales bonanza is still on! Maruti Suzuki is offering some interesting deals and benefits on its cars this month, and here, we’ve detailed all the discounts available on its Nexa range. Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars have been listed separately.

Maruti Ignis has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 available on it this month. Apart from that, the carmaker is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Compact Urban Crossover’, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 2,500.

On Maruti Baleno, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on the manual variants. The CVT variants of the hatchback do not get any cash discounts. On all variants of the Baleno, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 2,500 are also being offered.

As for the Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any cash discounts on it, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available on the sedan. Other than that, select buyers can also avail a corporate discount on it, worth up to Rs. 5,000.

On the XL6, there are no official deals and offers available this month. Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model, the S-Cross, gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also available on the SUV, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Diwali discounts – November 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has a lot of new cars lined up for launch in India, including both the Arena and Nexa range. The new-gen Celerio will arrive on November 10, while the Baleno facelift will go on sale early next year. The new-gen Alto and new-gen Vitara Brezza are also expected to debut in 2022.