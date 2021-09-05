Maruti NEXA Discounts September 2021 – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross

Check out all available deals and discounts on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA line-up, which are worth up to a maximum of Rs. 57,500 this month

The festive season will be upon us soon, and ahead of that, car manufacturers in India have started offering some attractive offers on their vehicles. Maruti Suzuki is also offering some alluring deals this month, on both its NEXA and Arena line-up. Here, we have discussed all the discounts and offers available on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of cars in September 2021.

Maruti Ignis is the most affordable model in the NEXA lineup. It is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also being offered on it.

As for Maruti’s premium hatchback offering, the Baleno, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on it. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also on offer on the Baleno.

There is no cash discount available on the Ciaz this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,500 are available on the sedan. On the XL6, there are no official deals or discounts on offer this September.

Maruti’s flagship model, the S-Cross, gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also on offer here, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 7,500. It should be noted that these discounts can vary between different states, so be sure to check out your nearest NEXA dealership.

Maruti NEXA discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,500 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,500

Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring back its 1.5-litre DDiS motor in a BS6-compliant avatar. Regular readers might remember that last year, before the BS6 emission norms kicked in, the manufacturer had discontinued all its diesel vehicles in the Indian market. This upcoming diesel engine will likely be offered first on the XL6 early next year, followed later by the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, etc.