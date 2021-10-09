Maruti NEXA Discounts October 2021 – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 45,000 on is NEXA line-up of cars this month (October 2021)

Last month, Maruti Suzuki saw a huge drop in sales, both on a Year-on-Year and Month-on-Month basis. This month, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering some attractive deals on its cars, including both the NEXA and ARENA range. Listed below are all the deals and offers you’ll find on Maruti NEXA cars this October.

The Ignis is the most affordable model in Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of cars. On it, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 is also available on the ‘Compact Urban SUV’, as Maruti likes to call the Ignis.

On the Baleno, a cash discount of Rs, 10,000 is available on the manual transmission variants, while the automatic variants don’t get any cash discounts. All grades of the Baleno have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 on offer.

Maruti Ciaz does not have a cash discount on offer, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on the sedan. As for the XL6, it gets no official discounts or deals this month.

The S-Cross is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. It should be noted that the above-mentioned offers can vary from state to state, so be sure to check out your nearest NEXA dealership as well.

Maruti NEXA discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Baleno (MT variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Baleno (CVT variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is working on a facelifted version of the Baleno, which has been spotted a few times during road testing. The updated model will feature exterior and interior design changes, but the mechanicals will remain unchanged. The upcoming Baleno facelift is expected to launch in the first half of next year