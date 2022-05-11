Maruti NEXA Discounts [May 2022] – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 42,000 on its NEXA cars this month (May 2022)

Maruti Suzuki has announced some extremely attractive deals and offers for its vehicles this month. The Indo-Japanese carmaker has lost a significant chunk of its share in the Indian passenger car market, and these discounts could help attract more customers and reinvigorate sales. Here, we’ve listed all the deals available on Maruti NEXA cars in May 2022.

Maruti Ignis gets a cash discount of Rs. 23,000, but on the manual variants, with no cash discount offered on the AMT variants. All variants of this “Compact Urban SUV” have an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer.

On Maruti Baleno and XL6, both of which were updated for the Indian market a little while back, there are no official deals and discounts on offer. Maruti Ciaz has no cash discount available this month, but the sedan does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki’s flagship model in the Indian market – S-Cross – is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 12,000. Apart from that, the SUV also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer right now.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its passenger car lineup in the Indian market, for both the ARENA and NEXA ranges. For the latter, we expect a new midsize SUV to arrive next, followed by a Baleno-based compact crossover. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is also working on a new 7-seater SUV, which will likely replace the XL6 MPV.

Maruti NEXA discounts – May 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 23,000 (MT variants) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 12,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno and XL6 No discounts available this month

Other than that, Maruti Suzuki is developing an electric SUV for the Indian market, in partnership with Toyota. This upcoming EV is expected to launch by 2025 under both brands, and it will likely have impressive driving range and performance.