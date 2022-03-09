Maruti NEXA Discounts [March 2022] – Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, XL6, S-Cross

Check out all the benefits and discounts available on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of cars this Holi season (in March 2022)

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has announced some brilliant discounts on its cars for this month. These official deals make this year’s Holi season even more interesting for new car buyers! Below, we’ve detailed all the offers available on Maruti NEXA cars. For deals on Maruti Arena cars, click here.

Maruti Ignis, the most affordable vehicle in the brand’s NEXA range, gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 2,000. The manual variants of the car have a cash discount on offer as well, worth Rs. 20,000, while the AMT variants don’t get any cash discount.

On Maruti Ciaz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the manual variants, while the same is worth nil on the automatic variants. All variants of the sedan have an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer this month.

Maruti Suzuki’s current flagship model – S-Cross – gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the Sigma, Delta, and Alpha trims. The same on the Zeta trim is worth Rs. 20,000. The SUV also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer, available on all trim levels.

The Maruti Baleno facelift doesn’t have any official deals and discounts on offer right now. As the updated premium hatchback was launched in the Indian market just recently, this is an understandable move. The leftover stock of the older model, if available at a dealer, would have high dealer-level discounts. Interestingly, there are no discounts available on XL6 as well.

Maruti NEXA discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 20,000 (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Baleno 0 0 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 (MT variants only) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 0 0 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 20,000 (Zeta trim)/Rs. 15,000 (other trims) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti’s NEXA lineup will soon see a few changes; the brand is planning to launch a new midsize SUV to replace the ageing S-Cross in the Indian market. Other than that, XL6 is also set to be facelifted very soon, likely in the coming months.