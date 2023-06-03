Maruti Nexa Discounts June 2023 – Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz & More

Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars such as Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz are sold with good discount deals in the month of June 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering good discount deals for its Nexa lineup of cars in the month of June 2023. The Ignis manual variant comes with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 along with a flat bonus of Rs. 15,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the overall total up to Rs. 59,000.

The AMT variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with the same level of discounts. The Ignis Limited Edition Sigma is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, a flat bonus of Rs. 15,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 34,000.

For the Ignis Limited Edition Delta, the overall discounts stand up to Rs. 44,500 courtesy of Rs. 10,500 additional cash discount. The entry-level Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma trim comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a flat bonus of Rs. 10,000 while the Delta MT and Delta MT can be availed with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 10,000 flat bonus.

Variants Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Flat Bonus + Additional Exchange Bonus Ignis MT (All Variant) 35,000 + 4,000 15,000 + 10,000 Ignis AGS (All Variant) 35,000 + 4,000 15,000 + 10,000 Ignis Limited Edition Sigma 5,000 + 4,000 15,000 + 10,000 Ignis Limited Edition Delta 15,500 + 4,000 15,000 + 10,000 Baleno Sigma 10,000 10,000 Baleno Delta MT 20,000 10,000 Baleno Delta AT 20,000 10,000 Baleno Zeta And Alpha (MT + AT) 10,000 10,000 Baleno CNG All variants 10,000 10,000 Ciaz All Variant 3,000 (Corporate discount) 25,000

Thus, taking the total up to Rs. 30,000. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta and Alpha can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a flat bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total benefits up to Rs. 20,000. All CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a flat bonus of Rs. 10,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and flat bonus of Rs. 25,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 28,000. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer also sells the recently launched Fronx compact SUV coupe, XL6 MPV and Grand Vitara midsize SUV through the Nexa premium outlets but they are not subjected to any discounts this month.

Next up, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV next week and it will also be sold through Nexa dealerships and its bookings have crossed the 30,000 mark already.

*Additional exchange bonus applicable in case exchange with Alto and WagonR

*Scrappage bonus of 5000 applicable in scrappage cases as per policy