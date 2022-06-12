Maruti NEXA Discounts [June 2022] – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross

This month, i.e., in June 2022, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts and benefits worth up to Rs. 37,000 on its NEXA range of cars

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has announced some attractive deals and discounts for its cars in the Indian market this month. If you had plans to purchase a new car this June, then these discounts will surely interest you! Here, we’ve listed all the discounts available on Maruti’s NEXA cars.

Maruti Ignis is the most affordable model in the manufacturer’s NEXA range. Officially billed as a ‘Compact Urban SUV’, this crossover hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 23,000 this month, but only on the manual transmission variants. Apart from that, the car also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

As for Maruti Ciaz, it does not have any cash discounts on offer right now. The NEXA sedan does get an exchange bonus though, worth Rs. 25,000. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered on it this June.

Maruti Suzuki’s current flagship passenger vehicle – S-Cross – is available with a cash discount of Rs. 12,000 this month, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The SUV has a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer as well currently.

It should be noted that Maruti S-Cross is expected to be discontinued in the Indian market in the coming months. In its place, the Indo-Japanese carmaker will introduce a brand new model, which has been codenamed ‘YFG’. This new model will be available with a hybrid powertrain, and it will launch around the Diwali festive season.

Maruti NEXA discounts – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate bonus Maruti Ignis Rs. 23,000 (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 12,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Baleno, XL6 do not have official discounts and deals on offer

Maruti Baleno doesn’t have any official deals available this month. The hatchback had received a major update earlier this year, so it’s understandable that the manufacturer isn’t offering any discounts on it right now. Maruti XL6, which was also updated a little while back, has no official discounts on offer as well.