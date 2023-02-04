Maruti Nexa Discounts In Feb 2023 – Baleno, Vitara, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6

Maruti Suzuki Nexa discounts for the month of February 2023 stand at up to Rs. 45,000 for the 2022 MY Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering a good deal of discounts for most of its models presented in the Nexa premium portfolio this month. The entry-level Ignis hatchback comes with a cash discount of Rs. 23,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount stand at Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively.

The grand total stands at up to Rs. 43,000. The AMT variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount as its MT sibling but the cash discount is only Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 30,000. The Baleno premium hatchback is the best-seller within the Nexa range and is not sold with any discounts this month.

The Ciaz midsize sedan’s popularity has certainly been dwindling in recent years and is currently offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 40,000. This applies to all variants but Sigma, which is retailed with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Variant Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Ignis MT (All Variant) 23,000 15,000 + 5,000 Ignis AGS 10,000 15,000 + 5,000 Baleno All variant (Petrol + CNG) NIL NIL Baleno AGS NIL NIL Ciaz All Variant (Except Sigma) 10,000 25,000 + 5,000 Ciaz Sigma Variant NIL 25,000 + 5,000 Ciaz All Variant (2022 Model) 15,000 25,000 + 5,000 Maruti XL6 NIL NIL Maruti Grand Vitara NIL NIL

The 2022 MY Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can also be bought with good discount deals such as a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 45,000. The largest car producer in the country does not offer any discounts on the XL6 and the Grand Vitara.

The midsize SUV has been well received amongst customers since its market debut only a few months ago and is available in two powertrain choices. Underpinned by the Global C platform, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is equipped with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid K15C petrol and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid petrol engine sourced from Toyota.

MSIL will expand its Nexa range this year with the inclusion of the five-door Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV and the Fronx compact coupe SUV.