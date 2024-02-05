Maruti Nexa Discounts [February 2024] – Ignis, Baleno, Jimny, Vitara

Explore the latest discounts on Maruti Nexa cars in February 2024, with enticing cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and more on popular models.

Looking to buy a new Maruti Suzuki car this February? Great news! The Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering exciting discounts across its popular hatchback, sedan, and SUV models, making it an opportune time to snag a sweet deal on your dream car. Let’s explore the offers and discounts available on Maruti Nexa cars in Feb 2024.

For hatchback enthusiasts, the MY2024 Maruti Ignis boasts a combined discount of Rs. 39,000, comprising a Rs. 20,000 cash discount and a Rs. 19,000 exchange bonus with corporate discount. If you’re lucky enough to find an MY2023 model, you can benefit from an even higher discount of Rs. 59,000 with a Rs. 40,000 cash discount.

The stylish Baleno also joins the discount party. The 2024 model offers up to Rs. 20,000 off as a cash discount, along with a Rs. 17,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 2,000 corporate discount. The 2023 model maintains the same total discount structure.

Meanwhile, sedan lovers can find an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000 on the Ciaz (MY2024 model). The MY2023 model has an additional cash discount of Rs. 25,000. If you’re drawn to the adventurous spirit of SUVs, the MY2023 Jimny gets a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. On all Jimny models (MY2024 and MY2023 models), you can also get a Rs. 2,000 corporate discount

The Fronx, a stylish crossover, joins the party with significant discounts. The 2024 model allows you to grab up to Rs. 40,000 off with a Rs. 30,000 cash discount and a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. Looking for an even bigger saving? The 2023 Fronx boasts an impressive discount of up to Rs. 70,000, thanks to its Rs. 60,000 cash discount.

Maruti Nexa Discounts – February 2024 Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Ignis (MY2024) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Ignis (MY2023) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Baleno (MY2024) Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Baleno (MY2023) Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Ciaz (MY2024) 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz (MY2023) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Jimny (MY2024) 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Jimny (MY2023) Up to Rs. 1.5 lakh 0 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Fronx (MY2024) Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + 0 Maruti Fronx (MY2023) Up to Rs. 60,000 Rs. 10,000 + 0 Grand Vitara (MY2024) 0 Up to Rs. 50,000 + 0 Grand Vitara (MY2023) Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 50,000 + 0

Finally, the Grand Vitara, a premium SUV, offers no cash discount for the 2024 model but comes with a substantial exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000. Opting for the 2023 model unlocks an additional Rs. 25,000 cash discount.

Note: Maruti Suzuki also offers a scrapping bonus, ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 55,000, if you bring in your old vehicle for scrapping. Also, discounts are subject to change, so verify with your nearest Nexa dealer for the latest offers.