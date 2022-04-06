Maruti Nexa Discounts [April 2022] – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, S-Cross

This month (April 2022), Maruti Suzuki is offering deals and discounts worth up to Rs. 47,000 on its NEXA range of cars

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has been losing its share in the Indian car market in recent times. To lure in more buyers and increase the sales numbers, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering some attractive discounts this month. Here, you can check out all the deals available on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA cars.

Maruti Ignis, the most affordable model in the NEXA range, has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the manual version. On the AMT version, there is no cash discount. All variants of Ignis get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On Maruti Ciaz, there is no cash discount on offer right now. The sedan does have an exchange bonus available, worth Rs. 25,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On XL6 and the newly-introduced Baleno facelift, there are no official deals available at the moment.

Maruti S-Cross has a cash discount of Rs. 17,000 on the ‘Zeta’ trim, while on the other trims of the SUV, the same is worth Rs. 12,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s current flagship.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to replace the ageing S-Cross with a completely new model, which is being developed in partnership with Toyota. This new model is currently undergoing road-testing, and it is expected to be powered by a strong-hybrid powertrain. This new SUV is speculated to launch towards the end of this year.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Ignis Rs. 20,000 (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno No discounts on the facelifted model Maruti Ciaz – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 No discounts available this month Maruti S-Cross (Zeta trim) Rs. 17,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross (other trims) Rs. 12,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Other than that, Maruti Suzuki will give the XL6 MPV a midlife facelift later this month. The updated model will feature minor changes to the exterior design, and we expect major changes to the interior, including some additional features and equipment.