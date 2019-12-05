Maruti Nexa Discount in Dec 2019 On Ciaz, S-cross, Baleno – Up To Rs. 1.35 Lakh

As the calendar year approaches its end, Maruti Suzuki has started offering some neat discounts on its Nexa lineup, which includes the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6

There’s no denying that the current year has been pretty bad for the Indian auto industry. In spite of the fact that the carmakers have come up with many new car models in recent times, the growth curve has remained flat.

While the festive season did bring in some respite, the lower sales around the year-end is sure to keep manufacturers worried. To counter these, the companies have already come up with discount offers. Here are the details of the Maruti Nexa discounts for December 2019*-

1. Maruti Ignis

The B1-segment cross-hatch from Maruti’s premium retail chain is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000. Moreover, the small car is even available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 in case you sell your old vehicle to Maruti True Value used car wing.

2. Maruti S-Cross

The S-Cross is a premium crossover that has pretty much failed to outclass models like the Hyundai Creta. However, that doesn’t take away the fact that it’s a well-rounded model. The Sigma and Delta variants of the S-Cross are available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 along with a 5-year free warranty.

On the other hand, the Zeta and the Alpha models are being sold with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 along with a 5-year free warranty. All trims are on sale with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 in case you sell your old car to Maruti True Value.

3. Maruti Ciaz

The petrol manual variants of the Honda City-rivalling sedan is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 if you choose the Sigma, Delta and Zeta trims and Rs 25,000 if you choose the Alpha trim. The 1.5 diesel variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 if you choose the Delta and Zeta trim and Rs 50,000 in case you go for the Alpha trim.

All trims are also available with a 5-year warranty for free. All variants of the 1.3-litre diesel engine variant are available with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 along with a free 5-year warranty.

The Delta and Zeta trims of the petrol automatic model are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while the Alpha AT model is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. All the variants are also available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 if you sell your old car to Maruti True Value.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 40,000 Rs. 25,000 Maruti Suzuki S-cross Rs. 50,000 + 5 Year Warranty worth Rs. 22,000 Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Petrol (BS VI) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Petrol (BS iV) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diesel Rs. 25,000 + 5 Year Warranty worth Rs. 19,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Rs. 50,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (Petrol) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (1.5 Diesel) Rs. 40,000 + worth Rs. 22,000 Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (1.3 Diesel) Rs. 65,000 + worth Rs. 22,000 Rs. 40,000 Maruti Suzuki XL6 NIL Rs. 15,000

4. Maruti Baleno

The BS6 petrol model of the Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, while the BS4 petrol variant can be had with a cash discount of Rs 40,000. The diesel variant of the Maruti Baleno, which will be discontinued ahead of the BS6 emission norms coming into play on 1 April 2020, is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The Smart Hybrid variant of the Baleno is available with a cash discount of Rs 75,000, while the Baleno RS, which is also on its way out, is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 50,000. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 if you sell your old car to True Value.

Other than this, there are also some corporate discounts that are being offered on all the above vehicles. However, please note that the XL6, which is a newcomer and has taken off pretty well, isn’t available with any discount offer. The company is currently offering a Shagun offer of Rs 3,100 for farmers, existing and ex-panchayat members, rural traders, co-operative society members, rural school teachers, rural government officials and rural bank employees. Teachers and their spouses, doctors, members of Railways, Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Central and State Electricity Department, Human Resource and Education Department get an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

B2B purchases by Public Ltd Companies, Private Ltd Companies, MSMEs, Partnership Firms and Proprietorship Firms are also eligible for the company’s Depreciation Delight Offer worth up to Rs 10,000. There is also a special fleet sales offer of Rs 10,000 on Sigma and Delta trims of Ciaz petrol and diesel variants.

*Please note these discounts will be revised on December 17, 2019