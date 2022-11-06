Maruti Nexa Car Discounts [November 2022] – Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, XL6

The buyers of the Maruti Nexa cars in India will get up to Rs 43,000 discounts and offers

With festive season offers now coming to an end, almost all the car manufacturers in the country are now announcing post-festive offers and discounts and if you are also planning to buy a new Nexa car in India, here is everything you should know about Maruti Nexa car discounts in India in November 2022.

The Maruti Ignis is the most affordable Nexa car in India and is currently being offered with Rs 23,000 worth of cash discounts in addition to Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of ISL offers.

The Maruti Ignis is priced from Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in seven variants. The Ignis is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine that can be had either with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It takes on the rivals like the Tata Punch in the Indian market.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + ISL Offer Ignis Rs 23,000 Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Baleno 0 Rs 10,000 Ciaz Rs 10,000 Rs 25,000 + Rs 5,000 XL6 0 0

The Maruti Baleno on the other hand is offered only with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and takes on the rivals like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, and Honda Jazz. The Baleno is priced from Rs 6..49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available either with a 1.2L petrol or a 1.2L CNG powertrain. For those wondering, the Maruti Baleno petrol can be had with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

The Maruti Ciaz is currently one of the most affordable sedans in the segment and is powered by a 1.5L K15 smart-hybrid petrol engine. It is available in eight variant options. The buyers of the new Maruti Ciaz are offered with Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts in addition to Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5000 ISL offers.

Maruti XL6 in India is not being offered with any sort of discounts and offers for the buyers. In the Indian market, the Maruti XL6 takes on the rivals like the Kia Carens and offers an extremely comfortable and practical cabin for buyers looking for a no-nonsense family mover. The XL6 is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain in addition to a 1.5L K15C smart hybrid powertrain option.