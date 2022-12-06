Maruti Nexa Car Discounts [December 2022] – Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno, XL6, Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is offering maximum discounts and offers worth up to Rs 60,000 for new car buyers this month

Maruti Suzuki recently announced the latest offers and benefits for its NEXA cars in the country and is offering discounts worth up to Rs 60,000 on its select models. Here are all the details about the latest Maruti Nexa car discounts being offered in December 2022 in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is one of the most VFM offerings in the Indian market and is also the most affordable car in the Nexa line-up. It is offered with a 1.2L K12 petrol engine that can be had either with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT gearbox. It is currently being offered with a maximum cash discount of up to Rs 35000 in addition to Rs 15000 exchange bonus and Rs 5000 corporate discounts.

The new Maruti Baleno on the other hand is offered with up to Rs 20000 worth of discounts that include Rs 10000 worth of cash discounts and Rs 10000 worth of exchange bonus. The AMT variants of the Baleno however do not get any sort of discounts or offers. The new Maruti Baleno takes on the rivals like the Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz in the Indian market.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Offer Ignis Rs 35000 Rs 15000 + Rs 5000 Baleno Rs 10000 Rs 10000 Ciaz Rs 30000 Rs 25000 + Rs 5000 XL6 0 0 Grand Vitara 0 0

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the only sedan to be sold in the Nexa line-up and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Honda City, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the Hyundai Verna. It is offered with a 1.5L K15 petrol engine and can be had with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options. It is being offered with up to Rs 30000 cash discounts, Rs 25000 exchange bonus and Rs 5000 worth of corporate discounts.

No discounts are being offered for the buyers of the new XL6 in the month of December 2022. The new Maruti XL6 in India takes on the rivals like the Kia Carens in the Indian market and offers a VFM and feature-rich package for the buyers.

It is however only offered with a single petrol engine option that can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT gearbox. Likewise, no discounts and benefits are being offered with the recently launched Grand Vitara in the country.