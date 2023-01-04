Maruti Nexa Black Edition Launch Soon – Ignis, XL6, Grand Vitara, Baleno

Maruti Nexa Black Edition will be available in Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara while Ciaz is already offered in a black colour

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will soon launch a new Pearl Midnight Black colour for its Nexa premium range comprising Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara as the Ciaz is already available with the same paint scheme. The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Black Edition will be available only in select variants of the aforementioned models in the domestic market.

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Black Edition for Ignis will be sold in Zeta Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Zeta AGS Petrol and Alpha AGS Petrol trims as the Sigma and Delta won’t feature the new exterior shade. In a similar fashion, the Sigma and Delta grades won’t come with the new colour in the recently launched Grand Vitara midsize SUV.

It will be available in the Zeta Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Zeta Automatic Petrol, Alpha Automatic Petrol, Alpha AWD Petrol, Zeta+ Hybrid and Alpha+ Hybrid trims of Grand Vitara. It joins the existing palette consisting of Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Chestnut Brown and Arctic White The XL6 offers this new paint scheme exclusively with the Alpha variants.

The colour scheme lineup in the Maruti Suzuki XL6 boasts Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki and Arctic White. The Ignis is already retailed with Nexa Blue, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Glistening Grey and Pearl Arctic White shades along with three two-tone options.

Besides the inclusion of the new Pearl Midnight Black colour theme, no other changes have been made to the Ignis, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The prices of the black shade have not been announced but it could command a slight premium over the regular shades. The Ignis currently costs between Rs. 5.35 lakh and Rs. 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.49 lakh while the XL6 costs between Rs. 11.29 lakh and Rs. 14.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV has been well received amongst buyers since its market launch and is available in mild-hybrid and strong hybrid engine options with the latter enabling a dedicated EV mode.