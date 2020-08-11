Maruti Nexa August 2020 Discounts – Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, XL6

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in the month of August 2020 at the Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is selling its cars at the Nexa dealerships with good level of discounts in the month of August 2020. The Baleno is the top-selling model from the premium sales outlets and it can be had with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

This takes the total up to Rs. 25,000. All variants of the Ciaz C-segment sedan except for the manual transmission equipped Alpha trim comes with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount, taking the total up to Rs. 35,000.

The Sigma variant of the Ignis is sold with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount, as total benefits stand at Rs. 45,000. The Delta variant of the Ignis comes with similar benefits as the Sigma, but the cash discount is Rs. 5,000 lesser in comparison.

Maruti Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ciaz (Except Alpha MT) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis (Sigma) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis (Delta ALL) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis (Zeta All) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ignis (Alpha ALL) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 NIL Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000

The Ignis Zeta trim gains Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount, taking the total up to Rs. 30,000. The Alpha-spec Ignis, on the other hand, gets Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

The XL6 debuted late last year in India as a more premium version of the seven-seater Ertiga MPV. It has been well received among customers and it is retailed with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 in corporate discount this month. Maruti Suzuki will be looking to expand its Nexa footprint into the near future.

Thus, the product portfolio will also be widened as a mid-size SUV rivalling Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos based on the Toyota Raize’s platform appears to be in the works for early 2022. Moreover, a C-segment MPV co-developed with Toyota could arrive in 2023 and it could be positioned between Ertiga and Innova Crysta. In the early parts of next year, the long-awaited five-door India-spec Jimny will more likely launch.