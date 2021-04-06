Maruti NEXA April 2021 Discounts – Ignis, Baleno, XL6, S-Cross

Check out the discounts and offers available during this month (April 2021) on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA range of cars

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker in terms of sales volume, is offering some attractive discounts and deals on its vehicles this month. Here, we have discussed the offers available on Maruti’s NEXA range of cars in April 2021. If you’re interested in discounts on Maruti Arena cars, then click here.

Maruti Ignis is available with a maximum cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the base ‘Sigma’ trim. On the ‘Delta’ trims, the same is worth Rs. 15,000, while on the ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims, it is Rs. 10,000. Regardless of the trim level, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the Ignis, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

On Maruti Baleno, a maximum cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available, but only on the ‘Sigma’ trim. The cash discount on ‘Delta’ trim is Rs. 15,000, while the same on ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ trims is worth Rs. 5,000. The Baleno also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on offer.

Maruti Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. As for the XL6, it doesn’t get a cash discount or an exchange bonus, only a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

Maruti S-Cross has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer, on all but the ‘Sigma’ trim. On the Sigma variant, there is no cash discount, but a special ‘Sigma Plus’ accessories kit is available for Rs. 37,000. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 are also available on the S-Cross.

Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars – April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Ignis (Sigma trim) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ignis (Delta trim) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ignis (Zeta, Alpha trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (Sigma MT trim) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (Delta MT trim) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Baleno (Zeta MT, Alpha MT trim) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti XL6 – 0 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Cross (Sigma trim) – (Sigma Plus kit available for Rs. 37,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross (other trims) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti is planning to bring back the 1.5L DDiS engine, in its BS6 form, very soon in the Indian market. This diesel engine is expected to be offered on only a few Maruti cars, like the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, and perhaps the S-Cross.