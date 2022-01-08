Maruti New-Year Discounts [January 2022] – Alto, Swift, Wagon-R, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out some interesting discounts and offers on its Arena cars this month (January 2022), which we’ve detailed here

As the calendar pages flipped to 2022, auto manufacturers in India got busy raising the prices of their vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has also announced that it would roll out a price hike this January. To offset the price increment, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has announced a few discounts as well on its cars.

Maruti Alto has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on ‘Std’ trim, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on other trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available on it. There are no offers on the CNG variant of the Alto.

On S-Presso, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Maruti Wagon-R gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These offers are not for the CNG variants of these cars though.

On Maruti Celerio, there is no cash discount on offer, on both new- and old-generation models. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on them. As for Swift, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Dzire gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Maruti’s compact SUV – Vitara Brezza – comes with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Arena New-Year Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (other variants except CNG variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso (except CNG variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio (old generation) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 Maruti Eeco (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000

There are no discounts and offer on Maruti Ertiga right now. The manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Eeco, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.