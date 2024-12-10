Maruti Model Wise Sales November 2024 – Baleno, Ertiga, Brezza, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki sold more than 10k units of 9 out of 17 cars in its product portfolio in the Indian market in November 2024

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s leading automaker, registered a YoY domestic sales growth of 5 per cent in Nov 2024 against the same month last year. The brand retailed a total of 1,41,312 units last month as compared to 1,34,158 units in Nov 2023. However, the overall sales dipped by 11 percent compared to October 2024 when Maruti Suzuki sold 1,59,591 units. Presently, Maruti Suzuki is the numero-uno automaker in the passenger vehicle segment in India with a hefty market share of over 40 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was not only the company’s but also the country’s best-selling vehicle in Nov 2024 with a total of 16,293 retailed in the domestic market. The hatch achieved a YoY growth of 26 per cent as the brand had dispatched 12,961 units in Nov 2023. It was followed closely by the Ertiga MPV with 15,150 units in Nov 2024.

Three Maruti Suzuki cars registered over 14k sales in Nov 2024 namely Vitara Brezza (14,918), Fronx (14,882) and Swift (14,737) in the country. In particular, the Fronx recorded a massive growth of 51 per cent as the Nov 2023 sales of the crossover stood at 9,867 units. The Wagon R and Dzire sales slumped to 13,982 and 11,779 last month as compared to the 16,567 and 15,965 units sold in Nov 2023, respectively.

S. No Maruti Cars (YoY) Sales in November 2024 Sales in November 2023 1. Baleno (26%) 16,293 12,961 2 Ertiga (18%) 15,150 12,857 3. Brezza (11%) 14,918 13,393 4. Fronx (51%) 14,882 9,867 5. Swift (-4%) 14,737 15,311 6. Wagon R (-16%) 13,982 16,567 7. Dzire (-26%) 11,779 15,965 8. Eeco (4%) 10,589 10,226 9. Grand Vitara (28%) 10,148 7,937 10. Alto (-8%) 7,467 8,076 11. XL6 (-28%) 2,483 3,472 12. Celerio (7%) 2,379 2,215 13. S-Presso (21%) 2,283 1,883 14. Ignis (33%) 2,203 1,660 15. Jimny (-3%) 988 1,020 16. Ciaz (115%) 597 278 17. Invicto (-8%) 434 470 – Total (5%) 1,14,312 1,34,158

Maruti Suzuki also sold more than 10k units of Eeco and Grand Vitara in Nov 2024. However, the Alto couldn’t improve its performance last month and had to stay content with just 7,467 units. The XL6 volumes too dropped to 2,483 as compared to 3,472 units in Nov 2023, thereby recording a de-growth of 28 per cent. Furthermore, the Celerio, S-Presso and Ignis had almost identical sales numbers around 2k, separated by a few hundred units.

This may come as a shocker but for the first time, Maruti Suzuki Jimny sales fell into triple digits (988 units) in Nov 2024. However, the Ciaz despite being outdated in terms of features against its rivals, registered growth of 115 per cent with 597 units as compared to 278 units during the same month last year. Last but not least, Maruti Suzuki Invicto too fared decently with 434 units in Nov 2024.

Overall, as we can see, Maruti Suzuki had a strong performance in Nov 2024 due to the phenomenal response received by Baleno, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Fronx and Swift. The low Dzire sales are not concerning as the new-gen model was recently launched and it is expected to generate a lot of buzz while reclaiming the top position once again. Maruti Suzuki will further solidify its position in the Indian market with the launch of its first-ever EV, the e-Vitara, in Jan 2025.