Maruti Model-Wise Sales [March 2022] – Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza, Baleno

Last month, Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,33,948 passenger vehicles in the domestic market, registering a 7.47 per cent YoY sales decline

In February 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,33,948 passenger vehicles in India. Thanks to such a massive overall sales figure, the Indo-Japanese carmaker managed to maintain its top spot on the sales chart. The best-selling car in the brand’s lineup last month was Swift, with a sales figure of 19,202 units, which is a 5.24 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) drop in sales.

Maruti Dzire was the second highest-selling model in the brand’s range this February. A total of 17,438 units of the sedan were sold during the month, with a 46.53 per cent YoY sales growth. Wagon-R managed to achieve a sales figure of 14,669 units for that period, with a 21.67 per cent sales drop on a YoY basis.

Maruti’s premium hatchback – Baleno – achieved a sales figure of 12,570 units last month, which is a YoY sales drop of 37.37 per cent. Next in line is Ertiga, of which 11,649 units were sold during the same period, which translates to a 19.18 per cent YoY increase in sales.

As for Maruti Alto, its sales dropped by 31.73 per cent on a YoY basis in February 2022, down to 11,551 units. During the same period, Celerio’s sales figure reached 9,896 units, which is a YoY sales growth of 59.25 per cent. Maruti’s compact SUV – Vitara Brezza – saw a YoY sales decline of 20.10 per cent last month, with 9,256 units sold.

Next up is Maruti Eeco van, of which 9,190 units were sold in India during last month, which is a 22.71 per cent YoY decrease in sales. Also, S-Presso saw a YoY sales growth of 15.62 per cent in Feb, with a total of 8,140 units sold. As for Ignis, its February 2022 sales figure stood at 4,020 units, with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 20.36 per cent.

Maruti Model-Wise Sales – March 2022 Model February 2022 sales figure February 2021 sales figure Maruti Swift (-5.24%) 19,202 20,264 Maruti Dzire (+46.53%) 17,438 11,901 Maruti Wagon-R (-21.67%) 14,669 18,728 Maruti Baleno (-37.37%) 12,570 20,070 Maruti Ertiga (+19.18%) 11,649 9,774 Maruti Alto (-31.73%) 11,551 16,919 Maruti Celerio (+59.25%) 9,896 6,214 Maruti Vitara Brezza (-20.10%) 9,256 11,585 Maruti Eeco (-22.71%) 9,190 11,891 Maruti S-Presso (+15.62%) 8,140 7,040 Maruti Ignis (+20.36%) 4,020 3,340 Maruti XL6 (+9.40%) 3,304 3,020 Maruti Ciaz (+26.62%) 1,912 1,510 Maruti S-Cross (-54.05%) 1,151 2,505

Maruti XL6 is next in line, with a sales figure of 3,304 units for February 2022, which is a sales growth of 9.40 per cent on a YoY basis. The sales figures of Ciaz and S-Cross stood at 1,912 units (26.62 per cent YoY sales growth) and 1,151 units (54.05 per cent YoY sales decline), respectively.