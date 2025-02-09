Maruti Model Wise Sales January 2025 – Swift, Vitara, Brezza, Fronx, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,73,599 units in the month of January 2025; The Wagon R stood at the top spot followed by the Baleno and Swift

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is the top car manufacturer in the country and sports an extensive line-up of high selling models. The home-grown carmaker is ready to launch its first electric, the e Vitara in the Indian market next month i.e. March 2025. The company started the calendar year 2025 by selling 1,73,599 units in January, thereby acquiring the first spot in the domestic sales tally. Comparing the previous year’s figures, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,66,802 cars in January 2024, registering a 4% YOY growth.

The MOM analysis reveals a commendable 33% growth as the company sold 1,30,115 units in December 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Wagon R became the Maruti’s top performer with 24,078 units in the bag, registering a staggering 36% YOY growth. It is followed by the Baleno and Swift by selling 19,965 and 17,081 units, respectively.

The Baleno gained by a marginal 2% in YOY sales while the Swift’s YOY growth stood at a considerable 11%. Trailing behind these high volume pullers is the Grand Vitara which bagged 15,784 units in January 2025, a 17% increase from the previous year. The Fronx made its mark by posting sales of 15,192 units with 11% YOY growth. The new Dzire’s sales bar stood at 15,382 units, an 8% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Dzire also lost by 7% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Maruti Suzuki Cars (YOY) Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Wagon R (36%) 24,078 17,756 2. Baleno (2%) 19,965 19,630 3. Swift (11%) 17,081 15,370 4. Grand Vitara (17%) 15,748 13,438 5. Dzire (-8%) 15,383 16,773 6. Fronx (11%) 15,192 13,643 7. Brezza (-4%) 14,747 15,303 8. Ertiga (-3%) 14,248 14,632 9. Alto (-8%) 11,352 12,395 10. Eeco (-6%) 11,250 12,019 11. XL6 (1%) 4,403 4,363 12. Ignis (45%) 3,780 2,598 13. S Presso (-16%) 2,895 3,454 14. Celerio (-56%) 1,954 4,406 15. Ciaz (112%) 768 363 16. Invicto (12%) 556 496 17. Jimny (0%) 163 163 – Total (4%) 1,73,599 1,66,802

Talking about hatchbacks, the Ignis posted sales of 3,780 units with a 45% YOY growth and a similar trend of 405% growth was observed in the MOM sales. The entry level Alto managed to bag 11,352 units in January 2025 while registering an 8% decline in YOY sales.

The Ertiga 7-seater MPV posted sales of 14,248 units, registering a marginal 3% de-growth in YOY analysis. The XL6 MPV, on the other hand, managed to sell 4,403 units with a marginal 1% YOY growth. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco performed very well last month with 11,250 units in its portfolio. Apart from this, the Jimny bagged just 163 units in January 2025. The Ciaz managed to sell 768 units last month and the highest 112% YOY growth can be observed.

The Invicto’s sales bar stood at 556 units, a 12% YOY growth. The S Presso and Celerio posted sales of 2,895 and 1,954 units, respectively. The S Presso’s sales saw a dip of 16% in YOY analysis while the Celerio’s graph plummeted with 56% de-growth over the previous year.

To conclude, the Ciaz, Ignis and Wagon R are the top gainers in YOY analysis while the S Presso, Celerio and Dzire’s sales declined the most. Grand Vitara, Baleno, Ignis, Celerio and S Presso are the top gainers in the MOM sales in January 2025.