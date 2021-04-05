Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,46,203 units in March 2021 as against 76,240 units during the same period in 2020 with 92 per cent YoY volume surge

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) endured an auspicious March 2021 as 1,46,203 units were sold against 76,240 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 92 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of February 2021 with 1,44,761 units, a mere 1 per cent MoM sales growth was seen.

The top ten monthly sales charts for most sold passenger vehicles saw Maruti Suzuki grabbing seven positions leaving the rest to Hyundai. The Swift compact hatchback emerged as the best-seller in the country as 21,714 units were recorded as against 8,575 units during the same period in 2020 with 153 per cent YoY sales growth.

The Baleno competing against Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz recorded 21,217 units last month as against 11,406 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 86 per cent volume increase. The Wagon R tall riding hatch was responsible for garnering 18,757 units as against 9,151 units in March 2020 with 105 per cent growth.

Maruti Suzuki Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Swift (153%) 21,714 8,575 2. Baleno (86%) 21,217 11,406 3. Wagon R (105%) 18,757 9,151 4. Alto (61%) 17,401 10,829 5. Eeco (94%) 11,547 5,966 6. Dzire (109%) 11,434 5,476 7. Vitara Brezza (104%) 11,274 5,513 8. Ertiga (134%) 9,303 3,969 9. S-Presso (41%) 7,252 5,159 10. Celerio (18%) 4,720 4,010 11. Ignis (129%) 4,359 1,901 12. XL6 (38%) 3,062 2,221 13. S-Cross (%) 2,535 – 14. Ciaz (-13%) 1,628 1,863

The Alto could only manage fourth last month as 17,401 units were recorded against 10,829 units during the same period in 2020 with 61 per cent YoY surge. The Eeco finished in the fifth position with 11,547 units as against 5,966 units during the same period twelve months ago with 94 per cent surge in volumes as it outsold Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.

All three of them lead their respective segments in monthly sales charts. The Dzire compact sedan ended up as the sixth most sold MSIL model in India as 11,434 units were sold against 5,476 units during the same period in 2020 with 109 per cent growth. The Vitara Brezza registered 11,274 units as against 5,513 units with 104 per cent sales jump.

The Ertiga slotted in at eighth as 9,303 units were sold against 3,969 units during the corresponding month last year with 134 per cent volume surge. The S-Presso saw a total dispatches of 7,252 units as it finished ahead of Celerio, Ignis, XL6, S-Cross and Ciaz in the month of March 2021.