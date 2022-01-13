Maruti Model Wise Dec 2021 Sales – WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Alto, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,23,016 units in December 2021 as against 1,40,754 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 12.6 per cent

In the final month of CY2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted 1,23,016 units as against 1,40,754 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 12.6 per cent. The largest car producer in the country recorded 12.1 per cent MoM growth as 1,09,722 units were garnered in November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki led the way with a market share of 48.4 per cent as WagonR finished on top of the sales charts with 19,728 units against 17,684 units with a YoY volume increase of 12 per cent. The Swift was the second most sold MSIL model in India with 15,661 units as against 18,131 units in December 2020 with a YoY de-growth of 14 per cent.

The Baleno stood third with 14,458 units as against 18,030 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY drop of 20 per cent. The Ertiga MPV came in at fourth with 11,840 units against 9,177 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY sales growth of 29 per cent. The Alto entry-level hatchback finished fifth with 11,170 unit sales.

Model December 2021 December 2020 1. Maruti WagonR (12%) 19,728 17,684 2. Maruti Swift (-14%) 15,661 18,131 3. Maruti Baleno (-20%) 14,458 18,030 4. Maruti Ertiga (29%) 11,840 9,177 5. Maruti Alto (-38%) 11,170 18,140 6. Maruti Dzire (-23%) 10,633 13,868 7. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-22%) 9,531 12,251 8. Maruti Eeco (-18%) 9,165 11,215 9. Maruti Celerio (-15%) 5,656 6,660 10. Maruti S-Presso (-24%) 5,150 6,787 11. Maruti XL6 (32%) 4,090 3,088 12. Maruti Ignis (-2%) 3,209 3,268 13. Maruti S-Cross (28%) 1,521 1,185 14. Maruti Ciaz (-5%) 1,204 1,270 Total (-12.6%) 1,23,016 1,40,754

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with a YoY decline of 38 per cent. The Dzire compact sedan slotted in at sixth with 10,633 unit sales as against 13,868 units with 23 per cent YoY de-growth. The Vitara Brezza finished in the seventh position with 9,531 units as against 12,251 units in December 2020 with a decline of 22 per cent.

The Eeco finished in the eighth position with 9,165 units against 11,215 units with a de-growth of 18 per cent. The second-generation Celerio made its market debut in November 2021 and it has been well received amongst customers. The entry-level hatchback recorded 5,656 unit sales against 6,660 units with a de-growth of 15 per cent.

The S-Presso came in at tenth ahead of XL6, Ignis, S-Cross and Ciaz in December 2021. The Indo-Japanese brand is expected to launch the CNG version of the Celerio this month while the Baleno facelift will follow up in February 2022 with the launches of updated XL6 and Ertiga, new-gen Brezza and all-new Alto are in the pipeline.