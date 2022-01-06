Maruti Model Wise 2021 Sales – Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Alto, Celerio, Ignis

Maruti Suzuki posted 12,64,791 units in the 2021 calendar year as against 12,13,660 units with a YoY growth of 4.2 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 12,64,791 units in the 2021 calendar year as against 12,13,660 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 4.2 per cent. The Wagon R headed the volume charts with 1,83,851 units against 1,48,298 units with a growth of 23.9 per cent on a YoY basis.

Barring the Dzire, S-Presso and Celerio, all the other Maruti Suzuki models recorded YoY volume increase in 2021. The Swift finished in the second position with 1,75,052 units against 1,60,765 units in 2020 with a YoY sales jump of 7.02 per cent. The Baleno slotted in at third with 1,72,241 units as against 1,53,986 units in the Jan-Dec 2020 period.

This led to a YoY sales surge of 11.8 per cent while the Alto entry-level hatch finished in the fourth position with 1,66,233 units against 1,54,076 units with a growth of 7.8 per cent. The Dzire compact sedan was the fifth most sold Maruti Suzuki vehicle in India last year as 1,16,222 units were registered against 1,24,969 units in 2020.

Maruti Models (YoY) 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Wagon R (23.9%) 1,83,851 1,48,298 2. Maruti Swift (7.02%) 1,75,052 1,60,765 3. Maruti Baleno (11.8%) 1,72,241 1,53,986 4. Maruti Alto (7.8%) 1,66,233 1,54,076 5. Maruti Dzire (-6.9%) 1,16,222 1,24,969 6. Maruti Brezza (38.2%) 1,15,962 83,666 7. Maruti Eeco (15.1%) 1,14,524 99,480 8. Maruti Ertiga (41.8%) 1,14,408 80,677 9. Maruti S-Presso (-3.2%) 65,478 67,690 10. Maruti XL6 (44.2%) 33,902 23,508 11. Maruti Ignis (20.3%) 32,735 27,200 12. Maruti Celerio (-45.4%) 32,452 59,463 13. Maruti S-Cross (66.7%) 20,383 12,222 14. Maruti Ciaz (2.2%) 14,942 14,609

The Vitara Brezza secured the sixth position with 1,15,962 units in 2021 as against 83,666 units with a YoY surge of 38.2 per cent as it finished ahead of Ertiga MPV, S-Presso and XL6. The seven-seater MPV posted 1,14,408 units against 80,677 units with a YoY positive growth of 41.8 per cent. The S-Presso ended up ninth with 65,478 units and 3.2 per cent de-growth.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 finished tenth with 33,902 units as against 23,508 units with a volume increase of 44.2 per cent. The Ignis sandwiched XL6 and Celerio in eleventh with 20.3 per cent growth on a YoY basis. The second-generation Celerio debuted in November 2021 and its sales volumes are expected to grow this year as it completed 2021 ahead of S-Cross and Ciaz.

MSIL has a slew of new products waiting in the wings including the all-new Alto, facelifted Baleno, new-gen Brezza, midsize SUV co-developed with Toyota, a seven-seater SUV, updated XL6 and Ertiga, and new CNG versions of the regular models.