Maruti Likely To Reduce Festive Discounts By 20% In November

Maruti Suzuki is likely to reduce discounts across the lineup from 1st November by up to Rs. 20,000

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been facing one of its worst years in recent times as the automotive industry is hit with a sales crisis not seen in nearly two decades through 2019. Not just Maruti Suzuki, but all the other manufacturers up and down the line are facing difficult times due to a number of economical reasons.

Consequently, brands have been reducing the number of shifts they run and workers are laid off to cut costs. As the eve of the festive season approached, carmakers knew the best chance they had to garner volumes was offering big discounts and benefits until the end of the year in the domestic market.

Thus, over the past three months, attractive cash discounts, exchange bonuses, benefits and other offers to make the most out of the positive buying sentiments exist among customers. The monthly sales figures do indicate that the improvements have not been all that great as the road to recovery is well and truly on for the long haul.

The largest car producer in the country, Maruti Suzuki, is offering discounts of more than Rs. 1 lakh on several popular models including Vitara Brezza to lure in customers. The Indo-Japanese company has been introducing new models such as S-Presso and XL6 and the BSVI lineup has consistently been expanded since April 2019.

Model Discount in October Expected Discount In November Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 60,000 Rs. 54,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs. 55,000 Rs. 49,500 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs. 25,000 Rs. 22,500 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rs. 50,000 Rs. 45,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara brezza Rs. 72,000 + Free 5 Year Warranty Rs. 57,600 + Free 5 Year Warranty Maruti Suzuki Swift (Petrol) Rs. 60,000 Rs. 54,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Petrol) Rs. 65,000 Rs. 59,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Diesel) Rs. 60,000 + Free 5 Year Warranty Rs. 48,000 + Free 5 Year Warranty Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Diesel) Rs. 60,000 + Free 5 Year Warranty Rs. 48,000 + Free 5 Year Warranty Maruti Suzuki Ciaz(Petrol) Rs. 65,000 Rs. 59,500 Maruti Suzuki S-cross Rs. 90,000 + Free 5 Year warranty Rs. 72,000 + 5 Year Warranty Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Diesel) Rs. 70,000 Rs. 54,000 Maruti Ciaz (Diesel 1.3 L) Rs.95,000 + Free 5 year Warranty Rs. 76,000 + Free 5 Year Warranty Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 31,500 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 52,000 Rs. 46,800 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 60,000 Rs. 54,000 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga NIL NIL Maruti Suzuki XL6 NIL NIL

Since the majority of the diesel engine equipped variants won’t be sold post March 31, 2020, they are being retailed with good discounts but Maruti Suzuki is expected to reduce the festive season discounts by 15 to 20 per cent from next month onwards due to several reasons.

The discounts on diesel cars will be reduced as almost all the brand’s diesel models are out of stock across India specially Vitara Brezza, Swift & Dzire. Also, Maruti Suzuki to launch the facelifted version of Vitara Brezza soon while the more premium variant of the Wagon R bound for Nexa showrooms is not far off reaching the dealerships either. The 2020 Auto Expo could spring up a few surprises from Maruti Suzuki including a new mid-size SUV.