Maruti Launches Subscription Plan For More Cars – Wagon R, Ignis & S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki has expanded the subscription plans to include models like Wagon R, Ignis and S-Cross in its domestic portfolio

Automobile manufacturers are offering attractive subscription plans to make the buying choices easier for customers in recent months as almost every carmaker has joined the party. The curated plans are not just for premium vehicles but the volume based affordable models as well and the largest car producer in the country is looking to take full advantage of it.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that expansion of its subscription schemes to models like Wagon R tall hatch, Ignis and S-Cross crossover. It comes on the back of the Indo-Japanese manufacturer launching ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

With Wagon R being a consistent seller for the brand, the subscription plans will only help in reaching out to more buyers. The five-seater is sold from the regular Arena dealerships and customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs. 12,722 for WagonR Lxi entry-level variant and Rs. 13,772 for the Ignis Sigma in New Delhi, inclusive of all taxes, for a tenure of 48 months.



Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe sells these cars in white number plate, which is registered in the name of customer, in a total of eight cities. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme also includes Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6. Maruti Suzuki believes that the plans allow customers to easily use a brand new car without being its owner.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe comes with all-inclusive monthly fee covering maintenance, 24×7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure of the plans chosen. Depending on the preference, the customer can avail plans for 24, 36, and 48 months. Following the closure of the subscription tenure, the customer can choose to extend the existing plan or upgrade to a new vehicle or even buy what has been used by them at market price.



The subscription schemes do give an additional option for customers to think about before choosing a vehicle and it depends on how often they use it and the running costs involved in normally owning it.