Maruti Launched 7 New Cars In Just 10 Months – Highest In Its History

Maruti Suzuki has consolidated its SUV portfolio certainly this year while the entry-level space has also witnessed new arrivals

The product offensive of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) did not actually commence this calendar year as the brand began it right at the end of 2021 with the launch of the second generation Celerio after a long drought. This year though the largest carmaker in the country has smashed it out of the park and it is good to see the brand concentrating on the segments that really matter currently.

The heavily updated Baleno with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior along with a more modern features list debuted earlier this year and it was followed by the mid-life update for the Ertiga and XL6. From the features and the technologies incorporated in them, we started seeing a pattern and the new generation Brezza arrived how we anticipated it to be.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza regained the top position in the compact SUV segment last month from Tata Nexon and it features big revisions inside and out. Sticking by the latest trend, it comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, multiple airbags, a sunroof, connected features, etc as in the latest Baleno.

To further strengthen its entry-level portfolio, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer recently introduced the new generation Alto K10 with a brand new exterior and a more spacious interior with incremental features. It must be noted that Maruti Suzuki’s latest launch is the Grand Vitara midsize SUV and its comprehensive off-road, mileage and other tests can be seen on our Youtube channel.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater marks the company’s long-awaited entry into the modern midsize SUV space to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and the likes.

It is available with the in-house developed mild-hybrid K15C petrol and a strong hybrid engine sourced from Toyota with an impressive claimed mileage of close to 28 kmpl. With as many as seven launches within the last ten months, Maruti Suzuki is certainly on a roll and the product assault will continue next year as well as the five-door Jimny and Baleno-based SUV coupe are in the pipeline besides new S-CNG models.