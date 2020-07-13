Maruti June 2020 Sales Analysis – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Vitara Brezza

The Alto entry-level hatchback was the most sold Maruti Suzuki model in June 2020 as 7,298 units were recorded with 61 per cent de-growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered a total of 51,274 units in June 2020 with YoY de-growth of 54 per cent. However, when compared to the previous month of May 2020, 274 per cent volume increase was noted. The Alto was the most sold Maruti Suzuki model last month as 7,298 units were registered against 18,733 units.

This led to 61 per cent sales growth. The Wagon R stood second with 6,972 units as against 10,228 units with 32 per cent Year-on-Year volume decline. The Dzire compact sedan ended up as the third most retailed model within the domestic range of Maruti Suzuki, as 5,834 units were recorded against 14,868 units.

Like the Alto, the Dzire also endured 61 per cent volume de-growth. The Vitara Brezza slotted in at fourth as 4,542 units were dispatched against 8,871 units with 49 per cent negative sales growth. The Baleno premium hatchback managed to record 4,300 units as against 13,689 units with 69 per cent volume drop last month.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales Maruti Alto (-61%) 7,298 18,733 Maruti WagonR (-32%) 6,972 10,228 Maruti Dzire (-61%) 5,834 14,868 Maruti Brezza (-49%) 4,542 8,871 Maruti Baleno (-69%) 4,300 13,689 Maruti Celerio (-15%) 4,145 4,871 Maruti Swift (-75%) 4,013 16,330 Maruti Eeco (-59%) 3,803 9,265 Maruti Ertiga (-56%) 3,306 7,567 Maruti S-Presso 3,160 – Maruti Ignis (-51%) 1,432 2,911 Maruti XL6 1,198 – Maruti Gypsy 718 – Maruti Ciaz (-76%) 553 2,322

The Celerio, on the other hand, managed to register 4,145 units as against 4,871 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 15 per cent volume drop. The Swift had to endure a huge sales decline of 75 per cent in June 2020 as 4,013 units were sold against 16,330 units twelve months ago.

The Eeco finished eighth behind Swift with 3,803 units and when compared to the same period in 2019, the minivan saw a de-growth of 59 per cent as 9,265 units were noted. The Ertiga MPV was responsible for posting 3,306 units as against 7,567 units in June 2019 with 56 per cent volume decline.

The S-Presso has been well received among Indian customers since its debut in late 2019 and it recorded 3,160 units in June 2020. The Ignis, which received a mild update earlier this year, garnered 1,432 units against 2,911 units with 51 per cent sales decline. The XL6, more premium version of the Ertiga with middle row captain seats, posted 1,198 units ahead of Gypsy and Ciaz.