Maruti June 2020 Discount Offers – Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki offers a range of discounts across its Arena portfolio in June 2020 as Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, Swift, Dzire and Celerio come with plenty of benefits

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering attractive discount deals and financial schemes across its Arena lineup in the month of June 2020. The entry-level Alto 800 comes with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 in corporate discount for the petrol as well as CNG equipped variants.

The S-Presso sits below the Vitara Brezza in the domestic range and it has been garnering decent sales volumes ever since it debuted late last year. It comes with total benefits of Rs. 47,000 this month and they include Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 in corporate discount.

The petrol and S-CNG versions of the Eeco can be bought with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 corporate discount. The Celerio gets Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 in corp discount, taking the total up to Rs. 32,000. The CNG version of the Celerio does not come with any cash discount.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto 800 ( Petrol & CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2000 Maruti S-presso Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2000 Maruti Eeco (Petrol & CNG) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2000 Maruti Celerio (All Variant) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2000 Maruti Celerio CNG NIL Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2000 Maruti Swift Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Swift Lxi Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Swift Special Edition (P) Rs. 3,500 To Be Charged From Customer Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Dzire (Old) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Dzire Special Edition (Old) Rs. 3,500 To Be Charged From Customer Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Dzire (New) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 2,500

However, it can be had with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,000 corporate bonus. The next generation Celerio appears to be in the works and it will be launched in the near future. The Swift hatchback is sold with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,500 as corporate discount, taking the total up to Rs. 47,500.

The based LXi variant of the Swift can be had with cash discount of Rs. 25,000 while the exchange bonus and corp discount are similar to the other variants. The petrol-spec limited edition of the Swift sees Rs. 3,500 being charged from customers and it comes with corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 and exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Both the pre-facelifted Dzire and the latest model are retailed with Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 2,500 corporate discount. The former can be had with Rs. 25,000 cash discount while the latter gets cash discount of only Rs. 15,000. The special edition pre-facelifted Dzire gets similar benefits as its special edition Swift sibling.