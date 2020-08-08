Maruti July 2020 Sales Analysis – Alto, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki recorded 97,768 units in July 2020 as against 96,478 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 1.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) did enjoy an impressive outing in the month of July 2020 as 97,768 units were sold against 96,478 units during the same period last year with a growth of 1.3 per cent and it increased the market share to 49.5 per cent – 1.1 per cent more than it managed to achieve twelve months ago.

The Alto headed the charts with 13,654 units as against 11,577 units with a healthy 18 per cent volume increase. The Wagon R registered 13,515 units against 15,062 units with 10 per cent de-growth while the Celerio endured a nearly flat growth with 4,799 units. These hatchbacks proved that Maruti Suzuki’s volumes had increased in the entry-level space.

The Dzire, on the other hand, remained to be the most sold sedan in the country but with 30 per cent negative sales growth. The compact sedan posted 9,046 units last month against 12,923 units in July 2019. The Vitara Brezza managed to record 7,807 units as against 5,302 units with 47 per cent volume growth.

Model (+/-%) July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales Maruti Alto (18%) 13,654 11,577 Maruti Wagon R (-10%) 13,515 15,062 Maruti Dzire (-30%) 9,046 12,923 Maruti Vitara Brezza (47%) 7,807 5,302 Maruti Baleno (10%) 11,575 10,482 Maruti Celerio 4,799 4,805 Maruti Swift (-20%) 10,173 12,677 Maruti Eeco (-13%) 8,501 9,814 Maruti Ertiga (-8%) 8,504 9,222 Maruti S-Presso 3,604 – Maruti Ignis (55%) 2,421 1,563 Maruti XL6 1,874 – Maruti Gypsy 541 – Maruti Ciaz (-46%) 1,303 2,397 Maruti S-Cross (-31%) 451 654

The Baleno B2 segment hatchback posted 10 per cent Year-on-Year growth with 11,575 domestic sales last month as against 10,482 units during the corresponding period in 2019. The premium hatch space saw the arrival of the Tata Altroz earlier this year while the next-generation Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

This would set the bars up higher. The ever-popular Swift hatchback garnered 10,173 units as against 12,677 units with 20 per cent slump. The Ertiga continued to be the highest-selling MPV in India courtesy of the tally of 8,504 units as against 9,222 units with 8 per cent volume decline.

Elsewhere the S-Presso posted 3,604 units, XL6 with 1,874 units, Gypsy with 541 units and S-Cross with 451 units. The sales fortunes of the S-Cross could improve as the petrol version has just gone on sale while the Ciaz’s downward spiral continued as 1,303 units were sold with a massive 46 per cent YoY de-growth.