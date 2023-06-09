Maruti Jimny & Fronx Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 26 Weeks

Maruti Suzuki Fronx commands a waiting period of up to 14 weeks while the Jimny has it up to 26 weeks in June 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) hosted the global premiere of the Fronx and Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and their bookings began soon after. The compact SUV coupe was officially launched in April with a starting price of Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom) while the lifestyle off-road SUV was introduced only a few days ago with a base price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-four-metre SUVs have crossed 30,000 bookings individually already as they have been well received by customers. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and is underpinned by the same Heartect platform while the Jimny is based on the fourth-generation global three-door model and it sits on a ladder frame chassis.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Waiting Period:

The Fronx is available in a total of five variants namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Alpha and Zeta trims. The entry-level variant Sigma and Delta petrol versions have a tentative waiting period of eight to ten weeks each. The Delta+ turbo petrol and Alpha turbo petrol variants command a waiting period of six to eight weeks each while the Delta AMT petrol has the lowest waiting of four to six weeks.

The Delta+ AMT petrol has a waiting period of nine to ten weeks while the Zeta turbo petrol commands a waiting period of ten to twelve weeks. The range-topping Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta AT turbo petrol asks for a waiting period of twelve to fourteen weeks this month. The 1.2L NA petrol engine is available only in three trims: Sigma, Delta and Delta+. The five-speed MT is standard on all trims while the AMT is available only in Delta and Delta+ trims.

The 1.0L turbo petrol engine is offered in Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims. While the five-speed MT is standard on all trims, the six-speed torque converter AT can be had only in Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Waiting Period:

The Jimny is retailed in Zeta and Alpha variants across four trims. Each of them has a waiting period of twenty four to twenty six weeks. It derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with start/stop tech. It produces 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels.