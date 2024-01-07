Maruti Jimny Discount Drops From Rs. 2 Lakh To Rs. 5,000 In Jan 2024

Maruti Suzuki has reduced the massive year-end discount of Rs. 2 lakh on the Jimny to just Rs. 5,000 in India in Jan 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced heavy discount offers on Jimny by introducing a special Thunder Edition in December 2023. This year-end scheme reduced Jimny’s asking price by up to Rs. 2 lakh in addition to some extra discounts from the dealership end.

The scheme was just limited till the end of December 2023 and was a part of the company’s stock clearance exercise. Now, for the MY 2024 Jimny, the discount offer has dropped to just Rs. 5,000. But, if you are ready to buy the MY 2023 stock, there’s more for you. Let’s find out.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discount Offer: MY 2024 Model

As mentioned earlier, the massive discount of Rs. 2 lakh has now ended and if you are in the market to buy the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, don’t expect more than Rs. 5,000 off from the company’s end. This benefit is a part of the corporate scheme and there are no upfront cash discounts on buying the Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discount Offer: Upto Rs. 1.05 Lakh Off On MY 2023 Jimny

While the discount offer for the 2024 Jimny is limited to just Rs. 5000, if you are ready to buy the 2023 manufactured vehicle, then the company is offering a discount of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh. The discount offer for the Zeta model is Rs. 55,000 which includes a Rs. 50,000 cash discount in addition to a Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus.

On the other hand, the top-spec Alpha model comes with a discount offer of Rs. 1.05 lakh, including Rs. 1 lakh upfront cash discount and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus. These discounts are applicable for both MT and AT transmission options. The brand has already garnered well over 43,000 bookings for the off-road lifestyle SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny grabbed a lot of attention after the heavy price cut last month in December 2023. However, the prices are now back to normal with a very small discount, it will be interesting to see how Jimny performs in terms of sales figures. In addition to this, the yearly price hike is just around the corner and it will likely push Jimny’s price higher.