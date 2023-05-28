Maruti Jimny Could Shake Up Car Segments In 10-15 Lakh Price Range

We do think Maruti Suzuki Jimny will make a big statement in the Rs. 10-15 lakh SUV space and we have explained exactly why here

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have its prices announced on June 7, 2023 and it has been a long time coming. The off-road SUV made its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and it will be made available in two trim levels: Alpha and Zeta. The Jimny is a one-of-a-kind SUV that will be positioned uniquely in the Indian market.

It will be slotted below the existing three-door Mahindra Thar and will carry a starting price of around Rs. 10.5 lakh and it will go up to Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the global fourth-generation three-door Jimny, the India-spec model gets two additional doors and has larger proportions ensuring more practicality.

This will be a key prospect as having 332 litres of bootspace when rear seats are folded and dynamic abilities you could typically find in a Maruti Suzuki vehicle will do wonders for its sales numbers and over 30,000 bookings have already been made. At the end of the day, it is a sub-four-metre SUV with a compact size that will bodewell for everyday commuting.

Besides the highly desirable pricing it will come with, the packed features list is more advanced than the global model with the presence of nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Arkamys audio, six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, segment-first headlamp washer, brake limited slip differential, automatic climate control and much more.

While the performance numbers are not earth shattering, it helps in tackling almost every condition most of the buyers will find themselves in. In addition, the 1.5L K15B four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology producing a maximum power output of close to 105 PS and 134.2 Nm of peak torque is frugal as well.

In our mileage test run, the Jimny MT returned close to 15.9 kmpl. Bearing in mind that it has good cornering abilities and a decent ride quality along with good fuel efficiency, it will appeal to customers wanting to own entry-level midsize SUVs and mid- and top-spec variants of the compact SUVs. We have not got to the best bit yet, as the high ground clearance of 210 mm, decent water wading capability and the signature AllGrip Pro tech make it a treat of a 4WD vehicle too!