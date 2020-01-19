Maruti Jan 2020 Discounts On 2020 Mfg Cars – Alto, Swift, Brezza, Dzire

Other than providing the new car buyers with some amazing discounts on MY2019 models, India’s largest carmaker by volume is even offering some great offers on MY2020 vehicles

Usually, the last month of every year leads to a significant dip in the demand for new cars. This, in turn, pushes carmakers to offer some great discounts to clear the existing inventory. By January, the discounts grow even further as the carmakers are in a hurry to get rid of the spill-over stock from the previous year.

Same is the case with the ongoing month, as even the most successful of carmakers have been in a hurry to sell the leftover stock. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki is not only offering some great discounts on MY2019 cars but it’s also providing some fantastic offers on MY2020 vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The most basic model in the company’s lineup is on sale with some great offers this month. The fresh stock of the highly popular A1-segment hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case you sell your old car to the Maruti Suzuki dealership. With Rs 40,000 off the sticker price, the Alto 800 comes across as a terrific value for money proposition.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Like the entry-level sibling, even the Alto K10, which is nothing but a more powerful version of the most affordable model in its company’s lineup, is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The total benefits on the fresh stock are worth only Rs 8,000 lesser than what you would get on buying the previous year model.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso is the latest small car from Maruti Suzuki and goes on to rival models like the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO. In case you purchase an S-Presso from My2020 lot, you can benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 by selling your old car to the Maruti Suzuki dealership. However, currently, there is no cash discount on the MY2020 S-Presso.

Maruti Model (2020 Manufacturing) Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Petrol (Including X Variant) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG (MT, Including X Variant) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Spresso Nil Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 20,000 + 5 Year Warranty Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 15,750 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift (Special Edition Petrol) Rs. 3,500 To Be Charged From The Customer Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 + 5 Year Warranty Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 17,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol (MT & AMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Special Edition Petrol) Rs. 3,500 To Be Charged From The Customer Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 35,000 + 5 Year Warranty Or Cash Discount Up To Rs. 19,500 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Wagon R is in its third generation now and is a much bigger hit than its predecessor. Still, the tallboy hatchback is being sold with some great discounts even on the fresh stock. You can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 by selling your old car to Maruti Suzuki. Like the Alto K10, this offer is just Rs 8,000 lesser than what you can achieve from picking a unit from the MY2019 stock.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Celerio is a no-nonsense hatchback that impresses with its high practicality. The fresh stock of the petrol variant of the Celerio is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, buyers of the CNG variant can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Interestingly, you get the same offers even if you purchase a vehicle from the MY2019 stock. In fact, stocks of the CNG variant from the previous year have already dried up everywhere.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Swift has been the most successful model in the B1-segment for many years now. Yet, it’s currently being available with some fantastic offers. You can purchase a MY2020 Swift petrol with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. Furthermore, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

The diesel variant, on the other hand is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a free 5-year warranty package. However, it may be noted here that the diesel version of the Swift is about to be discontinued. Hence, this could be your last chance to purchase a diesel-powered Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Like its hatchback sibling, the Dzire is available with some great discounts this month. You can purchase a MY2020 Dzire petrol with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. On the other hand, if you put your money on a diesel variant, you can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a free 5-year warranty package. However, just like the Swift, even the Dzire is about to lose its diesel engine variant and this could be your last chance to pick up a MY2020 Dzire diesel fresh from the showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

On buying the fresh stock of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, you can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a free 5-year warranty package. In fact, these benefits are almost the same as those available on the MY2019 stock, with the exception of the cash discount being Rs 5,000 lower.

However, one needs to know here that the Vitara Brezza will soon receive a makeover, which will see the advent of updated styling and some new colour options. More important, the sub-4-metre SUV, which has been so far available only with a diesel engine option, will soon bid adieu to the Fiat-origin 1.3-litre oil-burner.

Instead, it will get a petrol engine that will come from the Ciaz and the Ertiga. This 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated K-series mill will be available with two transmission options – 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. It will even receive the company’s acclaimed SHVS mild-hybrid technology.