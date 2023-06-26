Maruti Invicto To Likely Be Priced Lower Than Innova Hycross – Here’s Why!

Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto are already taken at Nexa dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 ahead of July 5 launch

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch the Invicto flagship premium MPV on July 5 and it has started reaching dealerships across the country. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be sold exclusively through Nexa outlets and the bookings are taken for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The deliveries are expected to commence in the weeks following its debut.

The MPV is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and it gets minor exterior changes compared to its donor. It will likely be retailed only in its hybrid trim and miss out on some features and thus it could be priced lower than its Japanese counterpart. More importantly, the Invicto may not be available with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.

The Innova Hycross comes with The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of features that includes automatic high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, and lane departure alert. The Invicto may either not be equipped with some ADAS features or not have it altogether to lower prices.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will get a black theme as opposed to the dual-tone black and beige theme on its donor. However, the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and features list will be identical. It will come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Other highlights may include a large TFT MID, powered and ventilated front seats, sunroof, automatic climate control system, Ottoman function for middle-row captain seats, adjustable headrests, engine start/stop button and 18-inch alloy wheels. Features such as powered tailgate and JBL audio may be left behind to reduce the costs.

No manual transmission will be offered as the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine will be paired only with an e-CVT. The MPV will be capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl. The front fascia will get twin slats on the grille as the major visual difference, besides the Suzuki and Invicto badges and other minor revisions.