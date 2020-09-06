Maruti Ignis Sales Up By Almost 147% In August 2020

Last month, Maruti Suzuki managed to dispatch a total of 3,262 units of the Ignis, which is a massive YoY increase, almost 147 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Ignis was one of the slow sellers in the company’s range, especially compared to its siblings, the Wagon-R, Swift, and Baleno. That said, the Ignis has posted an increase in sales last month. In August 2020, the vehicle’s sales stood at 3,262 units, which amounted to a whopping 146.74 per cent increase on a Yearly-on-Year (YoY) basis (1,322 units sold in August 2019).

On a Month-on-Month basis, the Maruti Ignis had impressive growth, with figures up by 47.369 per cent over July 2020’s sales of 3,604 units. Although slow, the car has been showing a steady increase in popularity, which is great news for the Indo-Japanese carmaker. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki had introduced the facelift version of the Ignis, which got a few cosmetic upgrades over the previous model.

Along with the facelift, Maruti also changed its marketing strategy for the vehicle. It is now being offered as a “Compact Urban SUV”, instead of a tallboy hatchback like the Wagon-R. With the rising popularity of SUVs in our market, it seems like people are taking a liking towards the Ignis as well.

With prices starting at just Rs. 4.89 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is quite an affordable car. The top-spec trim goes up to Rs. 7.19 lakh, and offers plenty of premium features to justify its price tag. (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). You get Maruti’s latest SmartPlay infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen (along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), and a reverse parking camera.

In terms of safety features, it gets dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, central locking, child safety locks, antitheft alarm, seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, seatbelt reminder (front seats), high-speed alert, speed-sensing locks, crash-sensing door unlock, and rear parking sensors. Keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and automatic climate control are also offered.

The Maruti Ignis is available with only one engine option – a 1.2-litre ‘K-series’ petrol engine. This motor produces 83 PS and 113 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. At the moment, there is no CNG variant on offer, but reports suggest that Maruti might add one in the near future.