Maruti Ignis Facelift Launch Expected This Festive Season – Details

By
Riju Ganguly
-
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Ignis Facelift is likely to launch this October and will be introduced with minor styling changes and a BSVI-compliant version of the current 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Maruti Ignis has been far from being the top-seller in its company’s portfolio but still manages to enjoy a sustained fan-following amongst small car buyers who aspire to own a compact SUV at the cost of a B1-segment hatchback. The Ignis has a fair amount of things going for it, such as affordable pricing, optional AMT, refined and fuel-efficient petrol engine and the SUV-inspired styling.

The upcoming set of updates should further polish the cross-hatch. The biggest change, of course, will come in the form of a BSVI-compliant BSVI motor that is likely to have similar power figures to the current version. As promised, Maruti Suzuki has already upgraded much of its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines, with the exception of the Celerio and the Ignis. The latter, however, is the next vehicle to receive a cleaner motor.

The upcoming facelift for the Maruti Ignis will be the second update for the stylish cross-hatch. Earlier this year, the carmaker kitted out the Ignis with a high-speed warning alert. All variants of the Ignis also come with dual front airbags, driver seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift BSVI engine
Rendering

 

Also, the top-spec Alpha variant received the new Smart Studio infotainment unit. Also, the top-end trim even got a pair of premium-looking roof rails and a set of projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

The Maruti Ignis facelift will expectedly look even more stylish with a revised front façade that could take inspiration from the hugely popular Maruti Vitara Brezza. The updated Ignis will likely have a new chrome-infused front grille similar to one seen on the Brezza. It will also have a similarly styled front bumper that will likely carry a faux skid plate and new foglamp housings.

In the side profile, the Maruti Ignis facelift could feature a new set of alloy wheels. Even the rear-end could get some minor tweaks to further spruce up the visual appeal of the company’s only cross-hatch. On the inside, the updated model is expected get an upholstery change and possibly even a revised dashboard trim. In all likelihood, the equipment list will be carried forward without any significant change.

Powering the Maruti Ignis facelift will be a BSVI-compliant version of the company’s 1.2-litre K-series engine. In its present format, this motor outputs a maximum power of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The motor will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a 5-speed AMT as optional. Prices could see a minor increment.