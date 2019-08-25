Maruti Ignis Facelift Launch Expected This Festive Season – Details

Maruti Ignis Facelift is likely to launch this October and will be introduced with minor styling changes and a BSVI-compliant version of the current 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Maruti Ignis has been far from being the top-seller in its company’s portfolio but still manages to enjoy a sustained fan-following amongst small car buyers who aspire to own a compact SUV at the cost of a B1-segment hatchback. The Ignis has a fair amount of things going for it, such as affordable pricing, optional AMT, refined and fuel-efficient petrol engine and the SUV-inspired styling.

The upcoming set of updates should further polish the cross-hatch. The biggest change, of course, will come in the form of a BSVI-compliant BSVI motor that is likely to have similar power figures to the current version. As promised, Maruti Suzuki has already upgraded much of its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines, with the exception of the Celerio and the Ignis. The latter, however, is the next vehicle to receive a cleaner motor.

The upcoming facelift for the Maruti Ignis will be the second update for the stylish cross-hatch. Earlier this year, the carmaker kitted out the Ignis with a high-speed warning alert. All variants of the Ignis also come with dual front airbags, driver seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD.

Also, the top-spec Alpha variant received the new Smart Studio infotainment unit. Also, the top-end trim even got a pair of premium-looking roof rails and a set of projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

The Maruti Ignis facelift will expectedly look even more stylish with a revised front façade that could take inspiration from the hugely popular Maruti Vitara Brezza. The updated Ignis will likely have a new chrome-infused front grille similar to one seen on the Brezza. It will also have a similarly styled front bumper that will likely carry a faux skid plate and new foglamp housings.

In the side profile, the Maruti Ignis facelift could feature a new set of alloy wheels. Even the rear-end could get some minor tweaks to further spruce up the visual appeal of the company’s only cross-hatch. On the inside, the updated model is expected get an upholstery change and possibly even a revised dashboard trim. In all likelihood, the equipment list will be carried forward without any significant change.

Powering the Maruti Ignis facelift will be a BSVI-compliant version of the company’s 1.2-litre K-series engine. In its present format, this motor outputs a maximum power of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The motor will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a 5-speed AMT as optional. Prices could see a minor increment.