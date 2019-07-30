Maruti Ignis Facelift Launch Expected In October 2019

Maruti Ignis facelift will feature minor styling updates inspired from the Vitara Brezza, it will also receive a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Maruti Ignis hasn’t been a runaway success but easily manages to hold its own with a fair share of fan followers who love the B1-segment model for its SUV-like looks, refined and frugal petrol engine, optional AMT and affordable pricing. While the company is close to launching the Maruti XL6 (aka Ertiga Cross), its new car offensive won’t stop there. In October, the company is expected to roll out the Maruti Ignis facelift.

The Maruti Ignis facelift carries a slew of minor styling updates that should work together to enhance the looks of the small car. More importantly, the refreshed version will get a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol motor ahead of the April 2020 deadline. This will be the second update for the Ignis in recent times.

Earlier this year, the company updated the standard safety kit for the hatchback by introducing high-speed warning alert. All models of the vehicle have been available with dual front airbags, driver seatbelt reminder buzzer, ABS and EBD. The company even equipped the Alpha variant with the new Smart Studio infotainment unit which debuted on the WagonR. The top-spec model even received a pair of roof rails and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

Our sources inform us that the Maruti Ignis facelift will feature an updated front façade that will be inspired by the Maruti Vitara Brezza. To this effect, the refreshed model will possibly come with a chrome-infused front grille, an updated front bumper that will carry a faux skid plate and revised foglamp enclosures.

Also, the skid profile could get a new set of alloy wheels, while even the rear-end could come with subtle tweaks. The interior will possibly get an updated upholstery and new dashboard trim. While minor in nature, these updates should be sufficient to inject some freshness into the cheeky little car.

Presently, the Maruti Ignis comes equipped with a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, both of which will be carried over to the updated version.