Maruti & Hyundai To Launch New Midsize Electric SUVs Soon

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are launching electric SUVs in India: the Maruti eVX in early 2025 and the Hyundai Creta EV in mid-2025, both featuring competitive specifications

In the coming years, the EV landscape in India is poised for significant growth. Maruti Suzuki is set to enter the mid-size electric SUV market, aiming to capture a share of the EVs. Similarly, South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is also gearing up to launch its locally developed mid-size electric SUV, the Creta EV in 2025.

Here are the complete details about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai EVs. Read on.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The company is expected to launch its first electric SUV, the eVX in early 2025. Maruti eVX will be developed locally at Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat and it will also be exported to Japan and Europe. The electric SUV will be based on the new skateboard platform, co-developed by Suzuki and Toyota.

In terms of length, the new eVX will measure around 4.3 meters. Talking about the battery, it is likely to be offered in 48 kWh and 60 kWh battery packs. Additionally, the model will likely offer a claimed range of 500 km per charge. The 60 kWh battery pack is anticipated to get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

South Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai is also working to launch its Creta EV in the first half of next year. The electric SUV is expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Production will likely start in mid-2024. In terms of design, the upcoming electric SUV will be similar to the Creta ICE model, except for aero-designed alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers and a closed-off grille. Interior changes will include a new steering wheel, a dual-screen setup, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an instrument cluster.

The Hyundai Creta EV will feature a 45 kWh battery with electric motors, which is used in the latest-gen Kona EV internationally. The front-mounted electric motor will likely generate a peak power of 138 bhp and a max torque of 255 Nm. Hyundai is expected to offer the Creta EV from a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.