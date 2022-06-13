Maruti, Hyundai & Mahindra To Launch New SUVs In India This Month

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra are launching new SUVs with high anticipation this month and here we have given the key details

We are yet to be halfway through this calendar year but a flurry of new product launches has already happened. Just this month, Kia introduced the EV6 electric crossover, Citroen unveiled the C3 compact car and VW launched the Virtus midsize sedan. There is more coming in June 2022 though as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra have lined up new launches.

It is no coincidence that mainstream manufacturers are pumping more money into their operations to bring in new SUVs as the compact and midsize SUV segments are all the rage at the moment. Maruti Suzuki will introduce a heavily updated Brezza on June 30 while Hyundai will host the market launch of the facelifted Venue on June 16 and the new-gen Scorpio N is scheduled for June 27, 2022.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ditches the Vitara name this time around and it gets a thoroughly updated front fascia with the presence of redesigned front grille, sharper headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights, new fog lamp housings, wider air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, more prominent LED tail lamps, new colour schemes, etc.

Like the exterior, the interior gains a slew of updates as a new dashboard and centre console will be accompanied by features such as a sunroof, larger nine-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, HUD, 360-degree camera, six airbags, and so on. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai Venue, will adapt the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling language in its new avatar.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue won’t have any changes to its performance while the updated Brezza will get a new 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with progressive mild-hybrid tech as in the Ertiga and XL6 facelift and it will be hooked with a new six-speed AT. The upcoming Venue also gains new features including home-to-car connectivity, a two-step reclinable rear seat, latest BlueLink connectivity, etc.

Last but not the least, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will enter the market with high anticipation as the SUV is based on a new ladder-frame chassis with bigger proportions than the outgoing model. With a brand new exterior and interior, it will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine as in the XUV700 with a 4WD system as an option.