Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra & Tata To Launch New Midsize e-SUVs Soon

The midsize electric SUV segment will soon be flooded with the entry of new players from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra

The mid-size electric SUV space is not as hotly contested as its ICE counterpart. However, the scenario will soon change with the launch of multiple new models from the country’s major auto brands. New electric SUVs are in the pipeline from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Tata Motors. Let’s look at the upcoming mid-size electric SUVs in the Indian market.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki eVX will debut in the Indian market by the end of this year and the launch is scheduled for early 2025. Underpinned by a brand new born-electric skateboard platform, Maruti’s first EV has already been spied testing in its near-production guise.

In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details available, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai’s first mass-market electric car for the Indian market, the Creta EV will be launched early next year. Based on the facelifted Creta, the electric SUV has been spotted multiple times during test runs. This will be the Korean carmaker’s first attempt at the mass market EV segment as it has only introduced premium electric vehicles in the country i.e. Kona EV and IONIQ 5.

In terms of the powertrain, it will use a 45 kWh battery pack with the power output rated at 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. The design will be familiar to the conventionally powered Creta Facelift, although with some EV-specific touches. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and MG Windsor amongst others.

3. Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in the concept form and we got another glimpse of the electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. To be positioned above the recently launched Curvv EV, the electrified Harrier will likely debut early next year.

It will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the OMEGA-Arc platform. The EV is expected to sport a battery pack of around 60 kWh, delivering a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. Drawing inspiration from the Harrier facelift, the design will have some electric-specific touches. It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8

The new range of Mahindra’s EV will debut in the Indian market with the launch of XUV.e8. The EV will be based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO architecture and will likely be launched sometime next year. The XUV.e8 is nothing but the electrified version of the XUV700 which is also due for a facelift next year. The XUV.e8 will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp.

It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively. In terms of dimensions, it will be marginally larger as compared to the XUV700. The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted a few times in India, thereby partially revealing the design which includes a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, a new design for alloy wheels and more.