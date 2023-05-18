Maruti Grand Vitara Waiting Period May In May – Up To 26 Weeks

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has emerged as one of the popular midsize SUVs in India in a short period of time and here is its variant-wise waiting period

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Grand Vitara in September 2022 and it has been well-received by customers. The midsize SUV competes directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others in the highly competitive segment and its sales numbers have been impressive in recent months.

The Grand Vitara has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as both share the Global C platform. However, the styling is different. Both derive power from Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol and Toyota-sourced 1.5L strong hybrid Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol engines.

Both SUVs are available in an expansive range and the CNG option is also on sale. The entry-level mild-hybrid Sigma MT commands the highest waiting period between 24 and 26 weeks in India while the Delta mild-hybrid MT has a waiting of 16 to 18 weeks. Customers wanting to own the mild-hybrid Zeta MT have to wait between 6 and 8 weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variants Waiting Period In May 2023 1. Smart Hybrid Sigma MT 24-26 Weeks 2. Smart Hybrid Delta MT 16-18 Weeks 3. Smart Hybrid Zeta MT 6-8 Weeks 4. Smart Hybrid Alpha MT 4-6 Weeks 5. Smart Hybrid Delta AT 16-18 Weeks 6. Smart Hybrid Zeta AT 14-16 Weeks 7. Smart Hybrid Alpha AT 10-12 Weeks 8. Delta CNG 8-10 Weeks 9. Zeta CNG 8-10 Weeks 10. Strong Hybrid Zeta+ 8-10 Weeks 11. Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 8-10 Weeks

The mild-hybrid Alpha MT has the least waiting period of them all as it stands between 4 and 6 weeks. The Delta AT commands a long waiting period of 16 to 18 weeks and it stands at 14 to 16 weeks for the Zeta AT.

The Grand Vitara Alpha AT mild-hybrid version has waiting period between 10 and 12 weeks. The Delta and Zeta CNG variants have a waiting period of 8 to 10 weeks each while the range-topping strong hybrid Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims have a similar waiting period.

The five-seater is rolled out of Toyota’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The Grand Vitara is expected to spawn a three-row variant in the near future. Next up, Maruti Suzuki will launch the flagship premium MPV derived from Toyota Innova Hycross.