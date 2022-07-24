Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Toyota Hyryder – Key Differences

The Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder not only boasts similar powertrain options but are also underpinned by the same platform and have a similar cabin

Soon after the official unveiling of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, Maruti Suzuki introduced the new Grand Vitara here in the country. Both these sister models are similar in most of the departments but have some key differences that differentiate them from each other. If you are wondering what makes them different, here is everything that you should check out.

Design And Dimensions

The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder have completely different design that gives them unique and different stance to both these SUVs. For starters, the front grille and the headlights are different and so are the DRLs that help the Grand Vitara boast an extremely bold road presence when compared to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder which offers an aggressive and sharp design.

The side profile however remains almost similar, save for the different alloy wheel design. The rear too is notably different and it is the Grand Vitara that looks more premium from the rear. There is a significant difference in the exterior colour shades that are being offered with both these SUVs.

Interiors

No major changes are seen inside the cabin except for the different colour shades. While the Grand Vitara features a dark brown colour shade, the Urban Cruiser on the other hand boasts a lighter brown shade.

Variants

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in four trim versions – E, S, G, and V for the mild hybrid engine option while those opting for the hybrid powertrain can only choose from three trim options – S, G, and V. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, on the other hand, is available in four mild-hybrid variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Two strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are on offer – Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus.

Warranty

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is backed by a standard 3-year/ 1,00,000 km warranty that can be extended to 5 year/ 2,20,000 km. The strong hybrid variants however feature an 8 year/ 1,60,000 km warranty. Maruti on the other hand is yet to announce the warranty coverage for the Grand Vitara.

Powertrain

Both the powertrain options being offered with the Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are exactly the same but it is the mild-hybrid unit that has a slight difference in terms of total power output. The Grand Vitara mild-hybrid boasts a peak power and torque output of 103.06 PS and 136.8 Nm respectively while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Mild-Hybrid has a claimed power and torque output of 101. PS and 135 Nm respectively. The gearbox options offered with both these SUVs are similar.