Maruti Grand Vitara Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 28 Weeks

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded 4,770 unit sales in Sep 2022 and its booking tally stand at over 60,000 units

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Grand Vitara in the domestic market towards the end of last month at a starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV’s bookings are open at authorised dealerships or online for an initial token of Rs. 11,000.

It is available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 single-tone variants. The Grand Vitara is undoubtedly one of the most sought after SUVs in recent times and it reflects on the booking tally as more than 60,000 units have been reserved. In the month of September 2022, a total of 4,770 units were recorded across the country.

The dispatches of the Grand Vitara have commenced for all variants and the waiting period ranges from as little as eight weeks to twenty eight weeks depending on the variants chosen. The entry-level Sigma mild-hybrid variant with an attractive price tag has it at 26 to 28 weeks while the Delta has a waiting period of 18 to 20 weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variants Waiting Period 1. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Sigma 26-28 Weeks 2. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Delta 18-20 Weeks 3. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Zeta 10-12 Weeks 4. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Alpha 8-10 Weeks 5. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid 4WD 8-10 Weeks 6. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Delta AT 22-24 Weeks 7. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Zeta AT 8-10 Weeks 8. Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Alpha AT 8-10 Weeks 9. Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ 26-28 Weeks 10 Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 22-24 Weeks

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta variant has a waiting period of ten to 12 weeks and the customers wanting to own the higher spec Alpha variant has to wait between eight and ten weeks. The five-seater competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The mild-hybrid 4WD manual variant has a waiting period of eight to ten weeks. The Delta variant with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit has a waiting of 22-24 weeks while the Zeta AT and Alpha AT have them at 8 to 10 weeks each. The top-spec Zeta+ strong hybrid and Alpha+ strong hybrid trims have a waiting period of 26-28 weeks and 22-24 weeks respectively.

The midsize SUV is underpinned by the Global C architecture and it has plenty in common with the Toyota Hyryder. It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol unit. The latter comes with a dedicated EV mode and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl.